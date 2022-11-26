Oakland soccer fans celebrate World Cup draw with England as a win for US

Despite England being favored to win against the U.S., the game ended in a no-score draw, giving U.S. fans a reason to celebrate.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The United States was dominant in attack in their second World Cup game Friday morning, but couldn't find a way past England as they were held to a 0-0 draw.

Still, fans from both sides packed a locally-owned soccer bar in Oakland to watch the big game.

Booked out weeks in advance and on Friday, it was standing room only at The Athletic Club Oakland.

"This is the home for soccer!," Aaron Dolores, a Partner of The Athletic Club Oakland said.

The Athletic Club Oakland first opened for business just 20 minutes before the last World Cup in 2018. But this time around, as the U.S. took on England, they had a line of people wrapping around the bar, just waiting to get in.

"We have been opening early for the soccer games for the four years we've been open and kind of building a soccer community and also trying to build a community that is diverse and reflective of Oakland," Dolores said.

Bringing out fans of all backgrounds, from across the world, like "Z" Hailegiorgis, originally from Africa.

"The rest of the Americans, they need to catch on," Hailegiorgis said.

Despite England being favored to win against the U.S., the game ended in a no-score draw, giving U.S. fans a reason to celebrate.

"I am blown away by our team, by how much we've progressed as a country with soccer as it's not our main sport," Scott Lindeman, a USA fan said. "We try and we push them so hard that we come out with a tie, and that is a win for USA."

"It's fantastic to see these guys, compete not at the club stage but on international waters, you get to see them on the international stage just work together," Jackson Parker, a USA fan said.

But it's a bit of a different feeling for fans from England.

"You should be proud, you should be very proud America!" Lewis Gittens, an England fan said. "For us, for England, it's not a good look right, we really struggled to break the U.S. down, we lacked a lot of energy and I'm quite disappointed with the performance."

Even though the game was a draw, both teams move on to the next match.

"It's anyone's World Cup right now and this is what soccer fans live for!" Lindeman said. "The best teams are getting beaten! The people who are the underdogs are now rising up and this is what soccer is for!"

The U.S. will face off against Iran on Tuesday at 11 a.m.

