World population expected to reach 8 billion; India to overtake China as most populated country

The world will be a little more crowded this week.

The global population is projected to hit 8 billion on Tuesday, according to a report by the United Nations' population division.

"This year's World Population Day falls during a milestone year, when we anticipate the birth of the Earth's eight billionth inhabitant. This is an occasion to celebrate our diversity, recognize our common humanity, and marvel at advancements in health that have extended lifespans and dramatically reduced maternal and child mortality rates," U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres said in a news release. "At the same time, it is a reminder of our shared responsibility to care for our planet and a moment to reflect on where we still fall short of our commitments to one another."

According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Population Division, India will surpass China as the world's most populous country next year.

Shoppers crowd in huge numbers at a market area in New Delhi, India, Nov. 12, 2022. Anindito Mukherjee/Getty Images, FILE

The global population has been growing at its slowest rate since the 1950s, falling under 1% in 2020.

The latest projections by the U.N. show the global population may reach 8.5 billion in 2030 and 9.7 billion in 2050. It is projected to peak at around 10.4 billion during the 2080s and remain at that level until 2100.

According to the U.N., it took 12 years for the global population to go from 7 billion to 8 billion.

In recent decades, fertility has dipped in many countries. Around two-thirds of the world's population lives in a country or area where lifetime fertility is under 2.1 births per woman, which is the level needed for no growth in the long term for a population with low mortality, according to the U.N.

Over half of the projected global population growth up to 2050 will happen in eight countries: the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Philippines and the United Republic of Tanzania.