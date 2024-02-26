At least 2 hurt in reported wrong-way crash on SB I-280 in SF, CHP says

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- All lanes on Southbound 280 in San Francisco are reopen Monday following a three-car crash reportedly involving a wrong-way driver, the California Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred around 2:30 p.m. Monday near the Geneva Ave. on-ramp, the CHP said.

Several lanes closed. Traffic was backed up for miles.

SKY7 spotted crews removing one person from a car and we also saw another wearing a neck brace talking to first responders.

Lanes reopened just after 4 p.m.

