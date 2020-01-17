suspicious death

17-year-old boy charged in murder of foster mom, man found in duffel bag in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA -- Police in Philadelphia arrested a 17-year-old boy in connection with the murders of his foster mother and a man found dead inside a duffel bag.

Xavier Johnson was charged in the stabbing death of 64-year-old Renee Gilyard and the killing of 20-year-old Jimmy Mao, who "were brutally tortured and murdered," according to police.



Gilyard's body was discovered with multiple stab wounds in a bathtub inside her Philadelphia home Wednesday. Gilyard was also the mother of a Philadelphia police officer.

Police said the contents of her purse had been dumped out and her SUV was gone.



The SUV was later found when it crashed into a tree and caught fire in West Philadelphia, and inside the SUV were four teens, including Johnson. He had been placed in her care just three days earlier.

Johnson is also charged in the death of 20-year-old Jimmy Mao, who was previously placed in the same foster home. Police said Mao's family has been receiving ransom texts since his disappearance.

Jimmy Mao



Mao's remains were found Wednesday night inside a duffel bag thrown down a hill and into a back alley. It was not clear when Mao was killed.

Seventeen-year-old Jacob Merritt-Richburg, who police said is an acquaintance of Mao, has also been reported missing. It is not clear if Johnson is connected to Merritt-Richburg's disappearance.



Police said Johnson has five previous arrests.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pennsylvaniaphiladelphiakidnappingfoster caresuspicious deathmissing manmissing personbody foundcrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SUSPICIOUS DEATH
14-year-old girl in custody after man found dead inside home
Police investigate 'suspicious death' at SF golf course
Body of missing teen found in Madera Co., family pleading for justice
Santa Rosa father suspected of killing infant child dies in hospital
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Hair salons can reopen in all but 11 CA counties, Newsom announces
Life after COVID-19: Here's what restaurants, gyms will look like
South Bay residents brace for another day of scorching heat
WATCH TODAY: Authorities provide update on massive Pier 45 fire in SF
AccuWeather forecast: Day 2, even hotter
Confrontation over unleashed dog in Central Park goes viral
Congressman Mark DeSaulnier reveals details about running accident
Show More
Coronavirus updates: WHO warns that 1st wave of pandemic not over
Cruise lines considering closing buffets because of coronavirus
Things are looking up for Wednesday's historic rocket launch
WATCH: Gold Star families gather for special Memorial Day commemoration
COVID-19 restrictions limit relief from excessive heat in the South Bay
More TOP STORIES News