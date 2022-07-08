Part of Yosemite National Park shut down due to wildfire burning near Mariposa Grove

FRESNO, Calif. -- Crews are battling a wildfire that has shut down part of Yosemite National Park Thursday evening.

The Washburn Fire is burning near the lower portion of the Mariposa Grove.

Crews are attacking the flames from the ground and the air.



It has spread to about eight acres, as of 5:30 on Thursday evening.
Park officials say the Mariposa Grove is closed until further notice.


For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:


If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yosemite national parkcalifornia wildfiresyosemite national parkwildfirecal firefirefighters
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Authorities investigating I-580 shooting in San Leandro
Brooke Jenkins named SF's new DA
Sunny Balwani found guilty on all counts in Theranos fraud case
Couple opens up about I-580 shooting as bullet shoots through car
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
Derek Chauvin gets 21 years for violating George Floyd's civil rights
Biden honors 17 people with the Medal of Freedom
Show More
Griner pleads guilty to drug charges in Russian court
Suspected parade shooter's dad speaks, says son raised with 'morals'
Artist's unique solution to shuttered SF storefronts
James Caan, known for 'The Godfather,' 'Misery,' 'Elf,' dies at 82
Lawsuit says BofA failed to warn customers about risks of using Zelle
More TOP STORIES News