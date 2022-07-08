Part of Yosemite National Park shut down due to wildfire burning near Mariposa Grove

The Washburn Fire is burning near the lower portion of the Mariposa Grove.
Crews are attacking the flames from the ground and the air.
The Washburn Fire is burning near the lower portion of the Mariposa Grove. The fire is about five to eight acres. Firefighters are suppressing the fire from the ground and air. The Mariposa Grove is closed until further notice.#WashburnFire #Yosemite pic.twitter.com/a8UmOM9Baz— Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) July 8, 2022
It has spread to about eight acres, as of 5:30 on Thursday evening.
Park officials say the Mariposa Grove is closed until further notice.
For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- Map shows riskiest areas in California for damaging wildfires
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster
- How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- The deadliest wildfires in California history
- Live: Track Bay Area air quality levels
- How are wildfires started? A look at the causes of some of the worst in California history
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- What's in wildfire smoke? How it can impact your health
- What are the diablo winds and how can they influence Northern California wildfires?
- What you need to know about Santa Ana winds and California wildfires
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- How to pick a mask for protection during a wildfire
- Red flag warning: What to do during dangerous fire conditions
- Everything to know about red flame retardant dropped during wildfires
- What happens to animals during wildfires?
- How to drive safely during a power outage
- How wildfires create a serious threat for flooding and mudflows
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires
If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live