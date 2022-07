Part of Yosemite National Park shut down due to wildfire burning near Mariposa Grove

The Washburn Fire is burning near the lower portion of the Mariposa Grove. The fire is about five to eight acres. Firefighters are suppressing the fire from the ground and air. The Mariposa Grove is closed until further notice.#WashburnFire #Yosemite pic.twitter.com/a8UmOM9Baz — Yosemite National Park (@YosemiteNPS) July 8, 2022

FRESNO, Calif. -- Crews are battling a wildfire that has shut down part of Yosemite National Park Thursday evening.The Washburn Fire is burning near the lower portion of the Mariposa Grove.Crews are attacking the flames from the ground and the air.It has spread to about eight acres, as of 5:30 on Thursday evening.Park officials say the Mariposa Grove is closed until further notice.