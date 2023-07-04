Authorities searching for Bay Area native missing in Yosemite National Park

Yosemite National Park officials need your help to find a missing hiker.

Hayden Klemenok was last seen backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Fall on Sunday afternoon.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KGO) -- Authorities are searching for a missing Bay Area native who is missing in Yosemite National Park.

Hayden Klemenok was last seen backpacking with a group at Upper Chilnualna Fall on Sunday afternoon.

Park officials say he entered Chilnualna Creek near the trail junction at about 2 p.m. but hasn't been seen since.

MORE: Elite climber falls from Yosemite's El Capitan, rescued by fellow climbers, including Alex Honnold

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt, blue swimming trunks and white sneakers with a tan hat and sunglasses.

If you see him, contact Yosemite National Park dispatch.

According to Klemenok's LinkedIn, he is from the Bay Area and played three years of baseball at Santa Rosa Junior College.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live