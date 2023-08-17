Recently discovered evidence points to bears climbing Yosemite's Half Dome

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK -- Yosemite National Park rangers have recently discovered evidence of a black bear's presence on the summit of Half Dome.

Rangers say Yosemite bears are excellent climbers and can easily tackle the 46-degree angle, "no cables needed!" They also added that this is a good reminder that bear safety can be applied everywhere in Yosemite.

Visitors are reminded to keep all smelly objects, from food to sunscreen, locked away.

If you need to keep food in your car during the day, it must be out of sight, with the car windows rolled up and doors locked. At night it must be in a bear locker.

"For the safety of people and animals alike, keep your friends close and your food closer," Rangers say.