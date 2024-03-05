These actors are the youngest Oscar nominees and winners in Academy Awards history.

These are the youngest Oscar nominees and winners of all time

For a few select actors, an Oscar nomination is a milestone they achieved before they even reached puberty.

RELATED: A look at the oldest Oscar nominees, winners

Here are the youngest Oscar nominees and winners in Academy Awards history.

The youngest Oscar nominee in a competitive category: Justin Henry

Actors Dustin Hoffman and Justin Henry, 6, are seen at the premiere of their motion picture "Kramer vs. Kramer," in Los Angles, Calif., on December 5, 1979. AP Photo

At just 8 years old, actor Justin Henry was nominated for the 1980 Oscar for Best Supporting Actor for his role in the drama "Kramer vs Kramer," making him the youngest person to ever be nominated for a competitive Oscar. Although he didn't win, the movie itself won Best Picture, and his costars Meryl Streep and Dustin Hoffman both won Oscars for their respective roles.

The youngest person to be nominated for Best Actress: Quvenzhan é Wallis

Quvenzhané Wallis from the film "Beasts of the Southern Wild," poses for a portrait during the 2012 Sundance Film Festival on Monday, Jan. 23, 2012, in Park City, Utah. AP Photo

While many young Oscar nominees find themselves recognized for the Best Supporting Actor or Actress awards, Quvenzhan é Wallis' Oscar nomination is quite literally in another category. She starred in the 2012 film "Beasts of the Southern Wild" and was nominated for the Best Actress Oscar the following year at the age of 9, making her the youngest nominee in the category's history. She lost the award to Jennifer Lawrence who won for "Silver Linings Playbook."

The youngest Oscar winner in a competitive category: Tatum O'Neal

Tatum O'Neal holds her Oscar statuette at the 46th Annual Academy Awards in Los Angeles, Calif. on April 2, 1974. AP Photo

Actress Tatum O'Neal was just 10 years old when she became the youngest person to ever win a competitive Oscar in 1974. She won the Best Supporting Actress Oscar for her role in "Paper Moon," the comedy that she starred in opposite her real-life father, Ryan O'Neal. Over 50 years later, O'Neal remains the record-holder, although Anna Paquin did come close with her win in 1993 at the age of 11 for "The Piano."

The youngest honorary Oscar winner: Shirley Temple

7-year-old Shirley Temple smiles as she proudly presents the golden star she received from her teacher at her first day at school September 10, 1935 in Hollywood, Ca. AP Photo

In 1934, child actress Shirley Temple received the first-ever Academy Juvenile Award at the 7th Academy Awards. She was just 6 years old at the time. Following her win, the honorary juvenile award would be given out intermittently over the next 26 years to eleven other child actors and actresses under the age of 18. Other recipients included Mickey Rooney, Judy Garland, and Hayley Mills.