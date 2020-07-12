Society

Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital seeks public's help identifying patient

This image shows a photo of an unidentified patient at the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital in San Francisco, California on July 12, 2020. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital and Trauma Center is asking the public to help identify a patient in their care who is currently listed in critical condition.

The unidentified female patient was admitted on July 11 just after midnight, after the ambulance brought her from 1199 El Camino Real in San Bruno, near the Shell gas station and Tanforan Mall, authorities said.

The patient is an African American woman in her 30's, with short, curly brown hair.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs approximately 117 pounds. She has a 2-inch surgical scar on her right knee.

Anyone who knows her identity is asked to contact the Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital Sheriff's Department at (628) 206-8063.
