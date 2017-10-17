BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: La-Z-Boy partners with Ronald McDonald House to help families

La-Z-Boy is partnering with the Ronald McDonald House at Stanford to help families in need. (KGO)

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
La-Z-Boy is partnering with the Ronald McDonald House at Stanford to help families in need.

Founded on the principles of innovation, comfort, and craftsmanship, La-Z-Boy has been furnishing homes since 1928. From sectionals and sofas to iconic recliners, La-Z-Boy understands each customer's creative vision and need for quality. Be sure to stop by your Bay Area La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries for all of your home décor needs.

The Ronald McDonald House at Stanford
For many families, the Ronald McDonald House in Stanford, California is considered a home away from home. At the Ronald McDonald House families are given a place to stay, warm meals, and access to amenities as their children receive medical treatment. The mission of RMHC is to create, find and support programs that directly improve the health and well-being of children and their families. RMHC strives to cultivate a safe environment where families with children in need of special medical attention can access family-centered care.
