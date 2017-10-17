  • FULL COVERAGE: All the latest North Bay wildfire stories and videos
BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Mendocino County Mushroom, Wine and Beer Festival

EMBED </>More Videos

Escape to Mendocino County and experience the Mushroom, Wine and Beer Festival! (KGO)

MENDOCINO, Calif. (KGO) --
Get ready for food and fun at the 19th Annual Mendocino County Mushroom, Wine & Beer Festival from November 3-12, 2017. With over 3,000 species of mushrooms flourishing in the County, attendees will embark on a culinary adventure as they explore mushroom exhibits, dinners, exploration tours, and so much more!

Located on California's north coast, Mendocino County is home to numerous wineries, farm-to-fork restaurants, and Redwood trees. Every year the County holds their annual Mushroom, Wine & Beer Festival, a celebration of the mushrooms that thrive in the County's lush forests. From the rare Candy Cap mushroom to the breathtaking, coastal views, Mendocino is truly a unique locale.

Click here for more information.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentbay area lifebay areaeventsbay area eventsbeerwineMushroom FestivalfestivalfoodMendocino
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bay Area LIFE: Jenny Dearborn making difference for women in tech
Bay Area LIFE: Experience authentic Greek recipes in the Bay Area
Bay Area LIFE: Whistlestop helping older adults thrive in Marin
Bay Area LIFE: Behind the scenes of a Tony Award Winning production
Bay Area LIFE: Grab the family and enjoy the SF Symphony's July 4th event
Bay Area LIFE: Musicals coming to SF
Bay Area LIFE: Cheese and charcuterie
Bay Area LIFE: Get outta town with trip to Mexico
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
Bay Area LIFE: La-Z-Boy partners with Ronald McDonald House to help families
Bay Area LIFE: Harlem Globetrotters take stand against bullying
Get Outta Town: Experience the Winchester Mystery House
Bay Area LIFE: Inspiring Heroes share their stories of survival
More bay area life
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bay Area LIFE: La-Z-Boy partners with Ronald McDonald House to help families
Bay Area LIFE: Harlem Globetrotters take stand against bullying
Han Solo Star Wars spinoff film finally has a title
'Dancing with the Stars' does Disney
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Trump's silence on Twitter around North Bay fire raises questions in California
Evacuations lifted in Dublin as firefighters contain vegetation fire
Sign language interpreters work hard to translate for fire updates
NBA Champion Warriors welcome Houston Rockets for season opener
Residents grateful as crews fight Santa Cruz Mountains fire
Crews search house-by-house for North Bay fire victims
Fire snarls traffic in Sausalito
Crew member killed fighting North Bay fires identified
Show More
North Bay wineries race against the clock to finish production
Jonny Gomes helping North Bay wildfire victims
Rams qb, Novato Native Jared Goff raising money for North Bay fire victims
7 On Your Side helps with North Bay wildfire recovery
TAKE ACTION: How to help North Bay fire victims
More News
Top Video
Trump's silence on Twitter around North Bay fire raises questions in California
North Bay wineries race against the clock to finish production
Napa high school students receive supplies to help animals affected by fires
Sign language interpreters work hard to translate for fire updates
More Video