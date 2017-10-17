Bay Area LIFE: Mendocino County Mushroom, Wine and Beer Festival

MENDOCINO, Calif. (KGO) --Get ready for food and fun at the 19th Annual Mendocino County Mushroom, Wine & Beer Festival from November 3-12, 2017. With over 3,000 species of mushrooms flourishing in the County, attendees will embark on a culinary adventure as they explore mushroom exhibits, dinners, exploration tours, and so much more!
Located on California's north coast, Mendocino County is home to numerous wineries, farm-to-fork restaurants, and Redwood trees. Every year the County holds their annual Mushroom, Wine & Beer Festival, a celebration of the mushrooms that thrive in the County's lush forests. From the rare Candy Cap mushroom to the breathtaking, coastal views, Mendocino is truly a unique locale.
Click here for more information.