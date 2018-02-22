  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
KEITH GREEN

TIMELINE: Peninsula murder mystery

EMBED </>More Videos

VIDEOS: Investigation into Millbrae father's murder (1 of 6)

EXCLUSIVE: Hillsborough mansion murder defendant speaks in I-Team interview

The Hillsborough mansion murder case shocked the Bay Area. A young, wealthy woman from China, living in a mansion with her boyfriend -- both now charged with murder in the death of her former boyfriend, the father of her two children. Tonight, a man also charged in the case has given an exclusive interview to the ABC7 I-Team. (KGO-TV)

Millbrae resident Keith Green suddenly vanished on April 28, 2016 after meeting with his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Li, about a child custody issue. His body was found with a bullet wound through the neck several weeks later.

The case quickly turned into a homicide investigation, with SWAT teams raiding ex-girlfriend Li's Hillsborough mansion. She and her current boyfriend Kaveh Bayat were arrested for Green's murder. A third suspect, mixed martial arts fighter Olivier Adella, was also taken into custody at his Burlingame apartment.

Here is a timeline of all events related to Keith Green's murder case and the case's many twists and turns:


Click here for full coverage on the investigation into the death of Millbrae father Keith Green.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
Keith Greenmurdermurder mysteryhomicidehomicide investigationcrimeinvestigationpoliceMillbrae
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
KEITH GREEN
EXCLUSIVE: Defense in Hillsborough murder case reveals theory
EXCLUSIVE: Suspect in Millbrae man's murder cuts deal with prosecutors
Hillsborough murder trial set for March 12
San Mateo deputy DA: Hillsborough murder trial set for January
More Keith Green
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Bay Area students walk out in response to gun violence
'gUnsafe': Student signs and slogans from school walkouts
PHOTOS: Active shooter, hostages taken at Yountville veterans home
PHOTOS: ABC7 behind-the-scenes at the 90th Oscars
More Photos