Bay Area LIFE: La-Z-Boy's new innovations

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Goodbye spills! La-Z-Boy's new innovative technology covers life's little mishaps!
About iClean:
High-performance iClean fabrics are perfect for homes with children, pets and everyday life. This innovative technology surrounds each fiber, creating a barrier of protection that repels spills before they turn into stains. iClean fabrics keep your furniture looking beautiful, while giving you peace of mind. Available on most La-Z-Boy styles so you can feel comfortable with your furniture... and even life's little mishaps, when they happen. For most spills, simply blot with a paper towel; for tougher spills, use a mild soap and water mixture. From the perfect beige, to beautiful blues, you are sure to find the perfect iClean cover to match your life and style.
About Performance Fabrics:
Performance Fabrics, by definition, have superior stain and fade resistance, long lasting durability, and are easily cleanable. Fabrics bearing these properties are categorized into a High Performance Stain Protection Group. Current La-Z-Boy patterns in the line that fall into this High Performance Stain Group are listed below, with explanations of specific characteristics following the list. In addition to providing superior stain resistance, they defend against fading and are extremely durable
About Leather:
With its distinctive grain and texture, it's hard to top the classic elegance of leather. From traditional to contemporary, our leather comes in a variety of inspiring colors that will remain vibrant throughout the life of your furniture, so you can enjoy it for years to come.
About La-Z-Boy:
Founded on the principles of innovation, comfort, and craftsmanship, La-Z-Boy has been furnishing homes since 1928. From sectionals and sofas to iconic recliners, La-Z-Boy understands each customer's creative vision and need for quality. Be sure to stop by your Bay Area La-Z-Boy Furniture Galleries for all of your home décor needs.
Locations:
415 El Camino Real
S San Francisco, CA 94080
1030 Blossom Hill Rd.
San Jose, CA 95123
3529 Stevens Creek Blvd.
San Jose, CA 95117
626 Contra Costa Blvd.
Pleasant hill, CA 94523
5225 Johnson drive
Pleasanton, CA 94588
30650 Dyer St.
Union City, CA 94587
