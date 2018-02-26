  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Storm Warning
    Full Story
  • LIVE VIDEO Track the weather on Live Doppler 7
BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: History of Equator Coffees & Teas

EMBED </>More Videos

From the founders' humble beginnings roasting coffee in a Marin County garage to its development as a certified Benefit Corporation, Equator is committed to a transparent and socially responsible business approach.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
More than just coffee. A high-impact company delivers quality, sustainability and social responsibility.

With several locations throughout the Bay Area, Equator Coffees & Teas strives to serve high-quality and sustainable beverages. From the founders' humble beginnings roasting coffee in a Marin County garage to its development as a certified Benefit Corporation, Equator is committed to a transparent and socially responsible business approach.

Launched in 2008 in the highlands of Panama, Finca Sophia is a coffee farm owned by Equator's own Helen Russell and Brooke McDonnell, as well as Willem Boot of Boot Coffees and Equator's former director of coffee, David Pohl. Finca Sophia possesses an altitude of 2,100 meters and rich soil for the Gesha coffee varietal, yielding one of a kind coffee. In 2016, Finca Sophia's first harvest was named a Good Food Awards winner in the coffee category. The company not only understands how to craft rich brews, but also acknowledges the importance of the people involved in the coffee development and supply process.

Equator's main goal involves growing a business that values stakeholders in local and distant coffee communities with respect for the people, product, and process. The company aims to increase food security and positively impact the quality of life in the coffee industry worldwide. Founders, Brooke McDonnell and Helen Russell, pay quality incentives to farmers, provide micro-loan credits, and support farming community initiatives. With these practices in place, the dedicated team at Equator is able to create uniquely delicious coffee while securing a dignified life for those who produce it.

Proof Lab, Mill Valley
244 Shoreline Highway, Mill Valley, CA 94941
415.209.3733

Downtown Mill Valley
2 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley, CA 94941
415.383.1651

Downtown San Francisco
986 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
415.614.9129

Oakland
175 Bay Place, Oakland, CA 94610
510.828.1536

Downtown Larkspur
240 Magnolia Avenue, Larkspur, CA 94939

415.720.5701

Fort Mason San Francisco
2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94123
415.720.1461

SOMA, San Francisco
222 2nd Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
415.872.9482

Click here for more information about Equator Coffees & Teas.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
foodbay area lifebay areacoffeeteasbusinessSan FranciscoMill ValleyOaklandLarkspur
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area LIFE: Jenny Dearborn making difference for women in tech
Bay Area LIFE: Experience authentic Greek recipes in the Bay Area
Bay Area LIFE: Whistlestop helping older adults thrive in Marin
Bay Area LIFE: Behind the scenes of a Tony Award Winning production
Bay Area LIFE: Grab the family and enjoy the SF Symphony's July 4th event
Bay Area LIFE: Musicals coming to SF
Bay Area LIFE: Cheese and charcuterie
Bay Area LIFE: Get outta town with trip to Mexico
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
Bay Area LIFE: Explore the possibilities in Santa Clara
Bay Area LIFE: Tasting your way through the Aulani Resort
Bay Area LIFE: Aulani Resort in Hawaii
Bay Area LIFE: TheatreWorks summer camp helps kids build confidence
More bay area life
FOOD & DRINK
'Yuanbao Jiaozi' Brings Dumplings To Irving Street
Sonic to introduce pickle juice slushie this summer
Marina Eats: Two Healthy Options Coming To Chestnut Street
Red wine infused with cold brew coffee hitting store shelves
Video shows supermarket employee throwing meat on the ground
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
Friends: Stanford law grad who died in Iraq helicopter crash lived remarkable life
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
Sessions fires former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe
Astronauts to print South Bay high school student's invention in space
CA families share connection after daughters receive organ transplants on same day
Show More
Bay Area man reported missing while skiing near Tahoe
Stanford Law grad among 7 killed in Iraq helicopter crash
Family forced off flight after witness says child got nervous
Celebration of Life: Memorial for Yountville shooting victims
Low wage jobs come to possible tipping point in San Jose
More News
Top Video
Family: Missing Richmond man experienced skier, knows how to build snow cave
Hair-raising break-in at Oakland cat adoption center prompts security concerns
EXCLUSIVE: Couple at center of Vallejo kidnapping police called hoax speaking out
NCAA TOURNEY: No. 16 UMBC shocks No. 1 seed Virginia winning 74-54
More Video