More than just coffee. A high-impact company delivers quality, sustainability and social responsibility.With several locations throughout the Bay Area, Equator Coffees & Teas strives to serve high-quality and sustainable beverages. From the founders' humble beginnings roasting coffee in a Marin County garage to its development as a certified Benefit Corporation, Equator is committed to a transparent and socially responsible business approach.Launched in 2008 in the highlands of Panama, Finca Sophia is a coffee farm owned by Equator's own Helen Russell and Brooke McDonnell, as well as Willem Boot of Boot Coffees and Equator's former director of coffee, David Pohl. Finca Sophia possesses an altitude of 2,100 meters and rich soil for the Gesha coffee varietal, yielding one of a kind coffee. In 2016, Finca Sophia's first harvest was named a Good Food Awards winner in the coffee category. The company not only understands how to craft rich brews, but also acknowledges the importance of the people involved in the coffee development and supply process.Equator's main goal involves growing a business that values stakeholders in local and distant coffee communities with respect for the people, product, and process. The company aims to increase food security and positively impact the quality of life in the coffee industry worldwide. Founders, Brooke McDonnell and Helen Russell, pay quality incentives to farmers, provide micro-loan credits, and support farming community initiatives. With these practices in place, the dedicated team at Equator is able to create uniquely delicious coffee while securing a dignified life for those who produce it.Proof Lab, Mill Valley244 Shoreline Highway, Mill Valley, CA 94941415.209.3733Downtown Mill Valley2 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley, CA 94941415.383.1651Downtown San Francisco986 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94102415.614.9129Oakland175 Bay Place, Oakland, CA 94610510.828.1536Downtown Larkspur240 Magnolia Avenue, Larkspur, CA 94939415.720.5701Fort Mason San Francisco2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94123415.720.1461SOMA, San Francisco222 2nd Street, San Francisco, CA 94105415.872.9482for more information about Equator Coffees & Teas.