SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --More than just coffee. A high-impact company delivers quality, sustainability and social responsibility.
With several locations throughout the Bay Area, Equator Coffees & Teas strives to serve high-quality and sustainable beverages. From the founders' humble beginnings roasting coffee in a Marin County garage to its development as a certified Benefit Corporation, Equator is committed to a transparent and socially responsible business approach.
Launched in 2008 in the highlands of Panama, Finca Sophia is a coffee farm owned by Equator's own Helen Russell and Brooke McDonnell, as well as Willem Boot of Boot Coffees and Equator's former director of coffee, David Pohl. Finca Sophia possesses an altitude of 2,100 meters and rich soil for the Gesha coffee varietal, yielding one of a kind coffee. In 2016, Finca Sophia's first harvest was named a Good Food Awards winner in the coffee category. The company not only understands how to craft rich brews, but also acknowledges the importance of the people involved in the coffee development and supply process.
Equator's main goal involves growing a business that values stakeholders in local and distant coffee communities with respect for the people, product, and process. The company aims to increase food security and positively impact the quality of life in the coffee industry worldwide. Founders, Brooke McDonnell and Helen Russell, pay quality incentives to farmers, provide micro-loan credits, and support farming community initiatives. With these practices in place, the dedicated team at Equator is able to create uniquely delicious coffee while securing a dignified life for those who produce it.
Proof Lab, Mill Valley
244 Shoreline Highway, Mill Valley, CA 94941
415.209.3733
Downtown Mill Valley
2 Miller Avenue, Mill Valley, CA 94941
415.383.1651
Downtown San Francisco
986 Market Street, San Francisco, CA 94102
415.614.9129
Oakland
175 Bay Place, Oakland, CA 94610
510.828.1536
Downtown Larkspur
240 Magnolia Avenue, Larkspur, CA 94939
415.720.5701
Fort Mason San Francisco
2 Marina Blvd, San Francisco, CA 94123
415.720.1461
SOMA, San Francisco
222 2nd Street, San Francisco, CA 94105
415.872.9482
