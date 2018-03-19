BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Aulani Resort in Hawaii history and culture

Experience history and culture at the Aulani Resort in Hawaii! (KGO)

An evening of fresh food, exhilarating performances, and Hawaiian culture awaits at KA WA'A L'au! Before the show begins, guests can participate in various traditional Hawaiian arts including, kapa printing, flower arranging, pai ai taro pounding, and obtaining temporary kakau tattoos. After the L'au introduction and welcome chant, guests are invited to enjoy a lavish Hawaiian feast. With a variety of culinary options including a meat carving station, fresh local seafood, decadent desserts, and kids' selections, KA WA'A L'au is teeming with cuisine the whole family will enjoy! When the L'au begins, the audience will observe breathtaking performances that bring to life the culture and legends of Hawaii.

Click here for more information on the activities.

Aulani, A Disney Resort and Spa
92-1185 Ali'inui Dr, Kapolei, HI 96707

(866) 443-4763
Click here for more information.
