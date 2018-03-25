BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: E. Bay firefighters get special delivery from Papa Murphy's

EMBED </>More Videos

Giving back to the community is important to Papa Murphy's. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Giving back to the community is important to Papa Murphy's. So is using fresh, local and quality ingredients. It took them more than 250 recipes to find pizza dough that bakes golden brown in your home oven. Now they mix that recipe in every store, every day. Every store also takes time every day to grate 40-pound blocks of 100% whole-milk mozzarella and hand slice whole, never-frozen veggies. Since their pizzas are made to order, if you want a little more, or a little less, they've got you covered. It's a meal that makes everyone happy, especially you, because it only take 15 minutes at 425 degrees to bake a delicious and affordable pizza in your oven!

Enjoy fresh and delicious take n bake pizza from Papa Murphy's!
Click here to learn more.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
entertainmentbay area lifebay areapizzacookinghome cookrecipeSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area LIFE: Jenny Dearborn making difference for women in tech
Bay Area LIFE: Experience authentic Greek recipes in the Bay Area
Bay Area LIFE: Whistlestop helping older adults thrive in Marin
Bay Area LIFE: Behind the scenes of a Tony Award Winning production
Bay Area LIFE: Grab the family and enjoy the SF Symphony's July 4th event
Bay Area LIFE: Musicals coming to SF
Bay Area LIFE: Cheese and charcuterie
Bay Area LIFE: Get outta town with trip to Mexico
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
Bay Area LIFE: Aulani Resort in Hawaii history and culture
Bay Area LIFE: Fun in the sun at Aulani Resort in Hawaii
Bay Area LIFE: Explore the possibilities in Santa Clara
Bay Area LIFE: Tasting your way through the Aulani Resort
More bay area life
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
'Black Panther' becomes top grossing superhero film
Sammy Hagar gets plaque on SF's Bammies Walk of Fame
Disneyland's food was shaped by Walt's taste
Oakland singer Tory Teasley hitting the 'American Idol' stage
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
1 dead, 1 hurt in stabbing at San Francisco church
Alameda blames rain after tree falls on man at daughter's softball game
Activists look to what's next after 'March for our Lives'
California Gubernatorial candidates participate in San Diego forum
Rallying cry for gun control heard throughout nation, Bay Area
Santorum: Kids should take CPR classes, not call for gun laws
Why orange snow is blanketing Russian ski slopes
How big was the March for Our Lives crowd?
Show More
'March for our Lives' events draw large crowds in Bay Area
VIDEO: Scenes from 'March for our Lives' events in Bay Area
Minnesota teenager crashes into building during driving test
92-year-old Fremont man rescued after falling 26 feet into well
Curry to be re-evaluated in 3 weeks after suffering Grade 2 MCL sprain
More News
Top Video
1 dead, 1 hurt in stabbing at San Francisco church
Activists look to what's next after 'March for our Lives'
How big was the March for Our Lives crowd?
Santorum: Kids should take CPR classes, not call for gun laws
More Video