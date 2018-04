Bay Area LIFE: SHN's 2018/2019 season

As a distinguished theatrical company, SHN brings Broadway to the Bay Area. With premier venues at San Francisco's Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres, SHN presents live entertainment experiences fresh from Broadway, pre-Broadway premieres, original Broadway cast productions, and unique events. Get ready for a dazzling 2018-2019 Season! Tickets are on sale for SHN's stellar line up of performances:Miss Saigon at the SHN Orpheum TheatreStart Date: October 9, 2018End Date: November 4, 2018A Bronx Tale at the SHN Golden Gate TheatreStart Date: November 27, 2018End Date: December 23, 2018Come From Away at the SHN Golden Gate TheatreStart Date: January 8, 2019End Date: February 3, 2019Hello, Dolly! at the SHN Golden Gate TheatreStart Date: February 19, 2019End Date: March 17, 2019Falsettos at the SHN Golden Gate TheatreStart Date: March 19, 2019End Date: April 14, 2019Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the SHN Golden Gate TheatreStart Date: April 16, 2019End Date: May 12, 2019Anastasia at the SHN Golden Gate TheatreStart Date: September 3, 2019End Date: September 29, 2019Hamilton at the SHN Orpheum TheatreDates: Begins February 2019Ticket Information:SHN Members for the 2018-2019 Season are provided with immediate ticket access to the seven blockbuster musicals and Hamilton before the general public! Click here for information on how to become a member, as well as general ticket information.Locations:SHN Orpheum Theatre1192 Market St.San Francisco, CA 94102SHN Golden Gate Theatre1 Taylor St.San Francisco, CA 94102