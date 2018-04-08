BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: SHN's 2018/2019 season

EMBED </>More Videos

As a distinguished theatrical company, SHN brings Broadway to the Bay Area. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
As a distinguished theatrical company, SHN brings Broadway to the Bay Area. With premier venues at San Francisco's Orpheum and Golden Gate Theatres, SHN presents live entertainment experiences fresh from Broadway, pre-Broadway premieres, original Broadway cast productions, and unique events. Get ready for a dazzling 2018-2019 Season! Tickets are on sale for SHN's stellar line up of performances:

Miss Saigon at the SHN Orpheum Theatre

Start Date: October 9, 2018
End Date: November 4, 2018

A Bronx Tale at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre
Start Date: November 27, 2018
End Date: December 23, 2018

Come From Away at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre
Start Date: January 8, 2019
End Date: February 3, 2019

Hello, Dolly! at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre
Start Date: February 19, 2019
End Date: March 17, 2019

Falsettos at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre
Start Date: March 19, 2019
End Date: April 14, 2019

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre
Start Date: April 16, 2019
End Date: May 12, 2019

Anastasia at the SHN Golden Gate Theatre
Start Date: September 3, 2019
End Date: September 29, 2019

Hamilton at the SHN Orpheum Theatre

Dates: Begins February 2019

Ticket Information:
SHN Members for the 2018-2019 Season are provided with immediate ticket access to the seven blockbuster musicals and Hamilton before the general public! Click here for information on how to become a member, as well as general ticket information.

Locations:
SHN Orpheum Theatre
1192 Market St.
San Francisco, CA 94102

SHN Golden Gate Theatre
1 Taylor St.
San Francisco, CA 94102
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
entertainmentbay area lifebay areatheaterbroadwaySan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Bay Area LIFE: Jenny Dearborn making difference for women in tech
Bay Area LIFE: Experience authentic Greek recipes in the Bay Area
Bay Area LIFE: Whistlestop helping older adults thrive in Marin
Bay Area LIFE: Behind the scenes of a Tony Award Winning production
Bay Area LIFE: Grab the family and enjoy the SF Symphony's July 4th event
Bay Area LIFE: Musicals coming to SF
Bay Area LIFE: Cheese and charcuterie
Bay Area LIFE: Get outta town with trip to Mexico
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
Bay Area LIFE: LEGOLAND Castle Hotel
Bay Area LIFE: Firefighters get special delivery from Papa Murphy's
Bay Area LIFE: Aulani Resort in Hawaii history and culture
Bay Area LIFE: Fun in the sun at Aulani Resort in Hawaii
More bay area life
ARTS & ENTERTAINMENT
Bay Area LIFE: LEGOLAND Castle Hotel
The new 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' trailer is here
Russell Crowe's 'Gladiator' armor sells for $96K at auction
Schwarzenegger released from hospital after heart surgery
More Arts & Entertainment
Top Stories
Good Samaritan hailed as hero after BART stabbing
Company keeps billing couple that died in North Bay wildfires
Marijuana-related robbery suspected in Pleasant Hill homicide
FDNY investigating cause of deadly fire at Trump Tower
Hawaii legalizes medically assisted suicide
Stinson Beach-goers floored by water damage to parking lot
Oakland hills crash victim identified as San Pablo resident
Antioch jewelry store robbery suspects arrested
Show More
Windsor police shoot man twice before taking him into custody
FEUD: The Giants-Dodgers rivalry as told by the fans
$3.5 mil raised for hockey team after fatal bus crash
More than 40 may be dead in possible chemical attack in Syria
How scammers will try and fool you during tax season
More News