POLITICS

94-year-old Holocaust survivor vows to march against hate in Berkeley

EMBED </>More Videos

With a controversial anti-Marxism rally set to happen at Berkeley's Civic Center Park on Sunday, Women's March of Contra Costa County is planning its own demonstration at Civic Park in Walnut Creek. (KGO-TV)

By
BERKELEY, Calif. (KGO) --
With a controversial anti-Marxism rally set to happen at Berkeley's Civic Center Park on Sunday, Women's March of Contra Costa County is planning its own demonstration at Civic Park in Walnut Creek.

FULL LIST: Traffic impact for SF right-wing rallies, counter protests

"So people will come to the park at about 10 a.m., get into the formation and then about 11 a.m., a helicopter will fly overhead and get a great shot.

"I was a slave under the Nazis," said Ben Stern, a Holocaust survivor who had his arm tattooed and most of his family killed at Auschwitz.

VIDEO: Holocaust survivor discusses horrors of Nazi 'slavery' amid national turmoil
EMBED More News Videos

"I lost six brothers, the wife, children, my parents, my sister who gave birth to a baby boy in the Warsaw Ghetto. One half-brother survived in Palestine. We were nine children together."


Stern, 95, plans to march in his hometown of Berkeley Sunday to fulfill a promise he made 70 years ago.

"I promised to the people who went to the gas chambers in Auschwitz that I'll speak up for them. I will remember them," he told us.
RELATED: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley

Berkeley Police Chief Andrew Greenwood told us the approach of his department and the mutual aid forces that are coming in will be to keep things non-violent, if not completely calm.

Click here for a look back at stories and videos from recent protests.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
politicsprotestrallyracismu.s. & worldviolencenaziswhite supremacistsSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
FULL LIST: Traffic impact for SF right-wing rallies, counter protests
Planned weekend political rallies to alter transit in SF
VIDEO: What to do if you're stopped by police at a rally
VIDEO: The group behind Saturday's lightning-rod rally in SF
Businesses don't want to take chances staying open for San Francisco rally
SFPD reportedly cancel all time off for right-wing rally
SF leaders await decision from NPS over permit for right-wing rally
SF religious leaders take stand against violence, hatred
I-TEAM EXCLUSIVE: Permit application documents reveal federal park officials' security concerns for Crissy Field rally
POLITICS
'Patriot Prayer' cancelling rally at SF's Crissy Field
Seoul: North Korea fires several projectiles to sea
Trump directs Pentagon to indefinitely ban transgender recruits
Bail set for far-right activist Kyle Chapman
More Politics
Top Stories
'Patriot Prayer' cancelling rally at SF's Crissy Field
Trump directs Pentagon to indefinitely ban transgender recruits
Seoul: North Korea fires several projectiles to sea
Hurricane Harvey strands 4 ships with 20,000 passengers in the Gulf
Bail set for far-right activist Kyle Chapman
FULL LIST: Traffic impact for SF right-wing rallies, counter protests
Political rallies to alter weekend transit schedules in SF
FULL LIST: Rallies and demonstrations planned for SF, Berkeley
Show More
Meeting held to discuss fate of Urban Shield program
Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 4
Teen tells judge he bought tiger cub on streets of Mexico
Silicon Valley Pride takes over downtown this weekend
Free rides offered on SMART trains for opening day
More News
Top Video
'Patriot Prayer' cancelling rally at SF's Crissy Field
Hurricane Harvey strands 4 ships with 20,000 passengers in the Gulf
What makes a storm 'tropical?'
Hurricane Harvey strengthens to Category 4
More Video