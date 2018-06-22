'Evil policy' East Bay officials react to potential Concord detention camp

U.S. Navy reportedly considering detaining thousands of migrants at fmr. Concord Naval Weapons Station, opposition is growing. pic.twitter.com/7bP0YmTOCM — Cornell Barnard (@CornellBarnard) June 23, 2018

There is much opposition against a proposal to build large-scale detention centers for undocumented immigrants across the country including in the Bay Area."No local officials including the sheriff had been informed about this," said Contra Costa County Supervisor John Gioia says he was blindsided by the news the US Navy is considering the former Concord Naval Weapons Station property as a possible detention center site to house up to 47,000 migrants."This is crazy. We're going to fight it. We're not going to let this happen," Gioia said.Other abandoned military sites nationwide are also being looked at. ABC News confirmed an internal Navy document mentioned $233 million to construct temporary tent cities."This is not a solution, but evil policy," said East Bay Congressman Mark DeSaulnier (D-Concord.) "It reminds me of WWII, Japanese put in internment camps. We don't want that."The City of Concord has been in negotiations with the Navy for years to acquire the weapons station property. So far there has been no deal."They still don't know how much nuclear waste is on that site. There's a lot of stuff and you're going to put migrants there? It doesn't seem right," said Baypoint resident Eduardo Torres.The Navy provided few details about the detention centers saying, "It would be inappropriate to discuss internal deliberative planning documents."President Donald Trump, again called on Congress for immigration reform. "The immigration system is a really bad system. We're going to see if we can fix it.