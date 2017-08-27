Bay Area LIFE: Table decor on a budget

Décor Tips:Mix and match silverware, dishes and napkins to create a relaxed atmosphere.Dish towels are an easy and fun alternative to linen napkins.Write guests' names on gift tags to personalize each place setting.Build a floral centerpiece using what you have in your garden. Try herbs, branches and flowers. You can even use herbs from your fridge!Create different heights when building your centerpiece.Salt & Honey Catering believes every occasion should be a celebration! We are passionate about creating fun, memorable and effortless events. Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, we service all parts of the Greater Bay Area from Napa Valley to Silicon Valley. Salt & Honey Catering specializes in corporate events, parties and weddings, big and small, fully catered with staff and event planning, as well as ready-made Salt & Honey To-Go meals. Our dedicated team believes in sourcing seasonal ingredients, working with professional and service-oriented staff and creating simple, rustic and elegant presentations. We also like to add an element of fun to events with DIY food bars where guests can customize sliders, tacos, drinks, desserts and more.About Olivia ColtOlivia Colt is founder of Salt & Honey Catering. Salt & Honey believes in using locally sourced and sustainably raised-and-caught produce, meat and seafood to create meals that are satisfying for the palate and responsible for the environment. The Bay Area catering and events company has created memorable weddings, parties and corporate events for the likes of Facebook, One Kings Lane and Google, Salt & Honey is driven by the bounty of Northern California, finding inspiration in Mexican, French, Italian and Caribbean flavors.Clickfor more information on Salt And Honey Catering.