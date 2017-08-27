BAY AREA LIFE

Bay Area LIFE: Table decor on a budget

EMBED </>More Videos

Create a beautiful look by using items you already have. (KGO)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Décor Tips:
Mix and match silverware, dishes and napkins to create a relaxed atmosphere.

Dish towels are an easy and fun alternative to linen napkins.
Write guests' names on gift tags to personalize each place setting.
Build a floral centerpiece using what you have in your garden. Try herbs, branches and flowers. You can even use herbs from your fridge!
Create different heights when building your centerpiece.

Salt & Honey Catering believes every occasion should be a celebration! We are passionate about creating fun, memorable and effortless events. Located in the San Francisco Bay Area, we service all parts of the Greater Bay Area from Napa Valley to Silicon Valley. Salt & Honey Catering specializes in corporate events, parties and weddings, big and small, fully catered with staff and event planning, as well as ready-made Salt & Honey To-Go meals. Our dedicated team believes in sourcing seasonal ingredients, working with professional and service-oriented staff and creating simple, rustic and elegant presentations. We also like to add an element of fun to events with DIY food bars where guests can customize sliders, tacos, drinks, desserts and more.

About Olivia Colt

Olivia Colt is founder of Salt & Honey Catering. Salt & Honey believes in using locally sourced and sustainably raised-and-caught produce, meat and seafood to create meals that are satisfying for the palate and responsible for the environment. The Bay Area catering and events company has created memorable weddings, parties and corporate events for the likes of Facebook, One Kings Lane and Google, Salt & Honey is driven by the bounty of Northern California, finding inspiration in Mexican, French, Italian and Caribbean flavors.

Click here for more information on Salt And Honey Catering.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
shoppingbay area lifebay areahomeconsumercookingcooking chefHealdsburg
(Copyright ©2017 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
Related
Bay Area LIFE: Jenny Dearborn making difference for women in tech
Bay Area LIFE: Experience authentic Greek recipes in the Bay Area
Bay Area LIFE: Whistlestop helping older adults thrive in Marin
Bay Area LIFE: Behind the scenes of a Tony Award Winning production
Bay Area LIFE: Grab the family and enjoy the SF Symphony's July 4th event
Bay Area LIFE: Musicals coming to SF
Bay Area LIFE: Cheese and charcuterie
Bay Area LIFE: Get outta town with trip to Mexico
Bay Area LIFE; Sundays at 6:30 p.m. on ABC7
BAY AREA LIFE
Bay Area LIFE: Fundraiser benefits Leukemia & Lymphoma Society
Bay Area LIFE: Organization bringing music therapy to Bay Area hospitals
Bay Area LIFE: Whistlestop helping older adults thrive in Marin
Bay Area LIFE: Jenny Dearborn making difference for women in tech
More bay area life
SHOPPING
Amazon opens new brick and mortar bookstore in San Jose
Consumer Reports: Best repellents against mosquitoes, ticks
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Joe De Rosa comedy tickets, Jeffrey's fresh meat pet foods
7 On Your Side helps East Palo Alto woman get refund for IKEA shelves
More Shopping
Top Stories
VIDEO: Liberal shields Trump fan during Berkeley protest
Hurricane Harvey flooding leaves at least 3 dead, 14 injured
Police: 13 arrested during tense protests in Berkeley
Gas prices could rise, but not because of Hurricane
Thousands take to the streets for Silicon Valley Pride
Expedia exec. named new CEO of ride-hailing giant Uber
How to help the victims of Hurricane Harvey
Teen remains in coma after serious head injury
Show More
Piedmont Mayor resigns after after controversial Facebook post
PHOTOS: Bay Area rallies, demonstrations Aug. 2017
VIDEO: Dan Noyes speaks with a self-proclaimed Anarchist in Berkeley
Power restored to thousands of homes in SF
PHOTOS: Historic flooding devastates the Houston area
More News
Top Video
Police: 13 arrested during tense protests in Berkeley
Hurricane Harvey flooding leaves at least 3 dead, 14 injured
VIDEO: Liberal shields Trump fan during Berkeley protest
Expedia exec. named new CEO of ride-hailing giant Uber
More Video