Millbrae resident Keith Green suddenly vanished on April 28, 2016 after meeting with his ex-girlfriend, Tiffany Li, about a child custody issue. His body was found with a bullet wound through the neck several weeks later.The case quickly turned into a homicide investigation, with SWAT teams raiding ex-girlfriend Li's Hillsborough mansion. She and her current boyfriend Kaveh Bayat were arrested for Green's murder. A third suspect, mixed martial arts fighter Olivier Adella, was also taken into custody at his Burlingame apartment.Here is a timeline of all events related to Keith Green's murder case and the case's many twists and turns: