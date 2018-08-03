SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --Smoke is starting to blow into the Bay Area from the Mendocino Complex Fires prompting an air quality advisory for the weekend. The smoke is already evident in the East Bay Hills obscuring Mt. Diablo for much of the afternoon.
The best air quality monitor on Mt. Diablo might be Ruggie VanMuijen, a cyclist who rides the slopes every day. He said, "There has been low visibility and from a distance you can tell there's smoke in the air. And riding up and down the mountain you can sense a thicker quality to the air. Sure enough I can smell the smoke."
PHOTOS: A look at the wildfires burning across California
The winds are shifting and smoke is blowing in from a distant fire, specifically the Mendocino Complex Fires. Ralph Bormann with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said, "The air district has issued an advisory for smoke. We want to let people know there may be some impact from that smoke. "
Borrmann said if you can smell the smoke then you're breathing it in. He advises moving indoors and keeping air conditioners set to recirculate air.
The smoke is not expected to have a high level of particulates. It will be most evident higher up in the hills with less smoke expected this weekend at ground level. Areas of Sonoma, Napa, and Contra Costa Counties are most likely to be affected.
Some say they see the smoke as a warning. Cuclist Davis Spath said "If you look out at Mt. Diablo and all that fuel around you, you feel a little nervous about it. It's a reminder we are also vulnerable. "
Cyclists 🚴♀️ on the slopes of Mt Diablo say they can already smell the smoke of distant fires #abc7news pic.twitter.com/wBVW8KOuJL— Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) August 3, 2018
Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
already a smoky haze settling over east bay hills as you come off the bay bridge. Air quality advisory for weekend #abc7news pic.twitter.com/ONW9j6TUG4— Leslie Brinkley (@lrbrinkley) August 3, 2018
RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
- MAPS: Wildfires burning across California
- The latest evacuation orders for Shasta County's Carr Fire, Mendocino County's Complex Fire
- PHOTOS: Massive Carr Fire tears through Shasta County
- How to help Carr Fire victims in Redding and Shasta County, California
- Photos from the wildfires across California
- VIDEO: What it's like to fly over the Carr Fire in a Calif. National Guard plane
- VIDEO: Drive through Carr Fire near Redding reveals apocalyptic scenes
- VIDEO: Firefighters get brief rest in neighbor's yard during 'apocalyptic' Carr Fire in Shasta County
- VIDEO: New look at destruction from Carr Fire in Redding
- Most destructive California wildfires in history
- How to prepare for a wildfire evacuation
- PG&E may cut electricity during high fire danger, are you prepared?
- The difference between containing and controlling a wildfire
- These aircraft are on the front lines of the fight against California wildfires
- Wildfire masks: How to best protect yourself from smoke during a fire
- How wildfire smoke can impact your health
- How to sign up for emergency alerts where you live
- Surviving a long-term power outage
- Safety tips to remember when returning home after wildfire
- DIY: How to make a pet carrier in case of emergency
- How to prepare your pets in case of disaster