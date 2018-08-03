SMOKE

California fires prompt air quality advisory for Bay Area this weekend

EMBED </>More Videos

You may have already noticed smoke is starting to blow into the Bay Area from the Mendocino Complex fires, prompting an air quality advisory for the weekend. (KGO-TV)

Leslie Brinkley
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Smoke is starting to blow into the Bay Area from the Mendocino Complex Fires prompting an air quality advisory for the weekend. The smoke is already evident in the East Bay Hills obscuring Mt. Diablo for much of the afternoon.

The best air quality monitor on Mt. Diablo might be Ruggie VanMuijen, a cyclist who rides the slopes every day. He said, "There has been low visibility and from a distance you can tell there's smoke in the air. And riding up and down the mountain you can sense a thicker quality to the air. Sure enough I can smell the smoke."
PHOTOS: A look at the wildfires burning across California

The winds are shifting and smoke is blowing in from a distant fire, specifically the Mendocino Complex Fires. Ralph Bormann with the Bay Area Air Quality Management District said, "The air district has issued an advisory for smoke. We want to let people know there may be some impact from that smoke. "

Borrmann said if you can smell the smoke then you're breathing it in. He advises moving indoors and keeping air conditioners set to recirculate air.

The smoke is not expected to have a high level of particulates. It will be most evident higher up in the hills with less smoke expected this weekend at ground level. Areas of Sonoma, Napa, and Contra Costa Counties are most likely to be affected.
Some say they see the smoke as a warning. Cuclist Davis Spath said "If you look out at Mt. Diablo and all that fuel around you, you feel a little nervous about it. It's a reminder we are also vulnerable. "

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here, the Complex Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.

RELATED WILDFIRE STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weathersmokewildfirepollutionweatherwindCarr Firefireair qualitybay area air quality management districtSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
SMOKE
Fire smoke impacts Bay Area, officials encourage residents to prepare
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Ferguson Fire near Yosemite leaves 2 more firefighters hurt
Evacuations ordered as Ferguson Fire gets close to Yosemite
More smoke
WEATHER
Fire smoke impacts Bay Area, officials encourage residents to prepare
AccuWeather Forecast: Warmth, Haze, Sunshine ahead for weekend
California wildfire smoke makes it to Bay Area
Photos from the wildfires across California
More Weather
Top Stories
Fire smoke impacts Bay Area, officials encourage residents to prepare
Some office workers say they'll keep working after winning Mega Millions jackpot sold in SJ
Carr Fire survivor captured harrowing escape on video
'This was bound to happen' Pleasant Hill neighbors mourn cyclist hit, killed by big-rig
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Hoffman Academy, Togo's
VIDEOS: Family, legislators remember Nia Wilson
Memorial service for Nia Wilson held in Oakland
7 On Your Side's Michael Finney at Santa Clara County Fair today
Show More
Officials: 2 boys placed black doll hanging from noose as prank
MAPS: Interactive home damage, wildfires burning across California
Family, friends, community attend memorial for Nia Wilson
No 'definitive' motive in Vegas mass shooting that killed 58
New evacuations, Red Flag Warning issued for Mendocino Complex Fires
More News