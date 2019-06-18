1 dead after shooting on I-680 in San Jose

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- A man has died after a shooting on I-680 in San Jose late Monday night, according to the CHP.The shooting happened just after 10 p.m. near Capitol Avenue.CHP officers found a car in the center-divide with a man inside. He was hit by gunfire. Medics tried to revive him but were unsuccessful.The CHP has not released any details about the suspect.The freeway was closed overnight for the investigation but has since reopened.