Sports

100-year-old sets world record as oldest female competitive powerlifter

EMBED <>More Videos

100-year-old finds joy in powerlifting competitions

TAMPA, FL -- A great-great-grandmother celebrating 100 years on Earth is now a Guinness World Record holder.

Edith Murway-Traina is a powerlifting granny from Tampa, Florida. In fact, she's the world's oldest female competitive powerlifter.

She can deadlift 165 pounds and bench press 65 pounds.

Her strength and determination are inspiring people all across the country.

Murway-Traina was a performer and dancer years ago. She had never even done weightlifting until she turned 91. That's when she saw some friends doing it and decided to try her hand.

At first it was just a hobby.

"I picked up a few bars, and they got to be fun," Murway-Traina said.



That fun turned into a passion.

She's now competed in more than a dozen power lifting competitions and shows no signs of slowing down.

"I'm expecting in November I will have another trophy with a whole bunch of applause," Murway-Traina said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsfloridaelderly womanelderlyseniorssportssenior citizens
Copyright © 2021 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Things to do in the Bay: Free parks, holiday fun
Long lines on Thanksgiving outside GameStop for PS5 consoles
San Franciscans share what they are grateful for on Thanksgiving
Show More
COVID updates: 1st European case of new variant confirmed
Thanksgiving debate: Leftovers better than original meal?
Suspect in custody after police chase box truck across LA County
San Jose State revives Bay Area Thanksgiving football tradition
Unvaccinated BART employees react after exemptions denied
More TOP STORIES News