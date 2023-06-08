  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

2 dead after plane crashes near Rio Vista airport, Solano Co. sheriff says

KGO logo
Thursday, June 8, 2023 10:22PM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people are dead after a single-engine Steen Skybolt plane crashed near Rio Vista Municipal Airport Thursday morning, confirmed the Solano County Sheriff's Office.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says they are currently investigating the scene.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW