2 dead after plane crashes near Rio Vista airport, Solano Co. sheriff says

RIO VISTA, Calif. (KGO) -- Two people are dead after a single-engine Steen Skybolt plane crashed near Rio Vista Municipal Airport Thursday morning, confirmed the Solano County Sheriff's Office.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) says they are currently investigating the scene.

