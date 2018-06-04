SEXUAL ASSAULT

2 men arrested, charged with sexually assaulting woman

Security video, cell phone records and the sharp memories of detectives helped solve a frightening case of sexual assault. It was back in April outside the Sonoma Safeway where a 24-year-old woman was found hours after being abducted in San Francisco. (KGO-TV)

Security video, cell phone records and the sharp memories of detectives helped solve a frightening case of sexual assault. It was back in April outside the Sonoma Safeway where a 24-year-old woman was found hours after being abducted in San Francisco.

Since then, five detectives worked on the case virtually non-stop. Over the weekend, deputies arrested two men: Fredi Lopez-Flores of Novato and Christian Quintero of Sonoma.

"Between tenacity and the technology this one really was a good catch," said Sgt. Spencer Crum of the Sonoma County Sheriff's Office.

The woman's terrifying ordeal began at Bruno's Nightclub in the city where she had taken a ride share to Fulton and Stanyan Street. That's where investigators say Lopez-Flores and Quintero pulled over and shoved her into their car, taking her all the way to Sonoma where they choked, beat and sexually assaulted her. Detectives say the victim's cell phone records helped narrow the time frame of when the car crossed the Golden Gate Bridge.

"One of the detectives sat through and watched during the time she crossed the Golden Gate Bridge noticed a black vehicle with a neon rear light, like a license plate light that was really bright and he remembered seeing that vehicle on other surveillance video in Sonoma," said Crum.

The identity of the driver was later determined by Novato Police who had towed the car in an unrelated case. Another key piece of evidence, security video from this Chevron station in Sonoma. Investigators say Lopez-Flores was seen buying condoms around the time the sexual assault occurred.

Sonoma residents we spoke with are relieved to hear about the arrest.

"Happy that they're not on the streets anymore. Not around here, my friends, my family," said Leslie Molinar of Sonoma.

Investigators are now trying to determine if they can connect Lopez-Flores and Quintero to other unsolved sexual assaults.
