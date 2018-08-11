2 pit bulls kill 66-year-old woman out for walk

MARK OSBORNE
A 66-year-old woman was found dead after being attacked by pit bulls when she went out for a walk in North Carolina.

The woman had gone out for a walk Thursday and did not return home, Charlotte ABC affiliate WSOC reported. The woman's husband and neighbors went out looking for her, but could not find her.

The woman's husband called 911 and police eventually found the woman on the side of a road with fatal wounds, according to WSOC.

The attack happened on a rural road in western Montgomery County, about an hour east of Charlotte.

The dogs were found in the area of the attack and the owner is cooperating with the investigation into her death, WSOC reported.

"This is a very tragic event, which has deeply affected the family, friends, deputies and first responders," Montgomery County Sheriff Chris Watkins said. "Our thoughts and prayers are being extended to all."

Authorities have not named the woman who was killed.
Related Topics:
abc newsnational
(Copyright ©2018 ABC News Internet Ventures.)
Top Stories
As evacuation orders lift, Fairfield fire evacuees recount their ordeal
Jury rules Monsanto liable in weed killer case
Man steals Alaska Airlines plane from Seattle airport, crashes
Lack of remorse likely reason Ghost Ship plea deal was rejected, expert says
Construction worker seriously hurt by steel beam in SF
VIDEO: Seniors evacuated as Fairfield fire nears senior living facility
CHP officer killed in I-80 crash in Fairfield
Multi-year photo project captures animal life on Mount Tam
Show More
Outside Lands 2018: Why is it called that?
Salesforce Transit Center: By the numbers
Salesforce Transit Center ribbon-cutting ceremony
Billionaire gives up campaign to split California in 3
Organization seeks to end extreme poverty by 2030
More News