vote 2020

Bumpy road ahead for unity of country, COVID relief bill, Stanford professor says

By
No matter which candidate wins the presidency there's likely a long and bumpy road ahead when it comes to governing: things like passing a coronavirus stimulus bill and, equally as important, unifying the country.

"However the presidential election is decided, there's a very good chance we're going to have a divided government situation," said Bruce Cain, Political Science Professor at Stanford University.

How will the next president overcome the obstacles of a divided government and a divided country? These questions are paramount as either party, at best, will likely only control two of the three branches of government.

RELATED: Why is it taking so long to count votes?

One of the biggest immediate challenges for President Trump if he wins a second term or former Vice President Joe Biden immediately after the inauguration is how to pass an overdue coronavirus relief package.

Cain said it will be far from easy.

"There's a fundamental disagreement as to whether or not we should be bailing out state and local governments. There's a fundamental disagreement about whether more of the money should go to businesses or should go to people who have problems paying their rent and have unemployment difficulties." he said.

Senator Amy Klobuchar, D-Minnesota, addressed passing a coronavirus bill Thursday on Good Morning America.

"There's already talk about can we get pandemic relief package done immediately when we go back? I think those are the kinds of things we should be working on to give Americans faith that people can work together," said Klobuchar.

RELATED: Who will win the 2020 election? Here are Joe Biden and Donald Trump's paths to victory

Even bigger than government working together is the challenge of coming together as a country - winning over the hearts and minds of the American people to unify, not divide.

Cain suggests it starts with acknowledging we are more divided ideologically within the Democrat and Republican parties and even racial and ethnic groups than polls showed leading up to Election Day.

"The politics has to catch up with the reality that you cannot treat all these groups as monolithic. And you have to treat both parties as coalitions and some parts of those coalitions will agree with you and you have to court them, and some parts of that coalition you have no shot," said Cain.

Get the latest stories and videos about the 2020 election here.

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpelection dayvote 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionu.s. & worldelectionpresident donald trumpvice president joe bidencovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
WATCH LIVE: Local election coverage from ABC News
CA Election 2020: Here's how to vote and what you need to know
Californians' guide to casting your ballot this Election Day
CA props: Latest election results here
VOTE 2020
CA props: Latest election results here
Pa. could have 'overwhelming majority' of votes counted today
NC 2020 live presidential election results
LIVE: Election results across US, CA, Bay Area
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2020 presidential election: Biden pushes closer to victory
What's the hold up? Why counting ballots is taking so long
Live Election 2020 results and updates from CA, Bay Area
Judges dismiss Trump claims in Georgia, Michigan
These are paths to victory for Biden and Trump
LIVE: Election results across US, CA, Bay Area
SJ code enforcement inspector charged with sexual assault, extortion
Show More
Minor knee scrape leads to amputation for 3-year-old boy
Parts of Bay Area under threat of thunderstorms this weekend
Ford recalls over 375K Explorers to fix suspension problem
Pa. could have 'overwhelming majority' of votes counted today
Bleeding Sharpies on ballots cause vote count controversy
More TOP STORIES News