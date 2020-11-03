2020 Election Results: Pa. voters go to polls on Election Day in Trump, Biden presidential race

Presidential Election in Pennsylvania

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden have been battling it out in the battleground state of Pennsylvania in the days leading up to Election Day, hoping to claim its 20 electoral votes on the way to the 270 needed to win.The Keystone State is a big prize for Trump, because even if he wins Florida and holds battlegrounds he won in the South and Southwest, he would still be short of 270 electoral votes without it.Biden, meanwhile, has several paths to victory without winning Pennsylvania.While campaigning in Pennsylvania on Monday, the two men broke sharply on the voting process itself.The president threatened legal action to stop counting beyond Election Day. If Pennsylvania ballot counting takes several days, as is allowed, Trump charged that "cheating can happen like you have never seen."Biden, in Pittsburgh, pushed a voting rights message to a mostly Black audience, declaring that Trump believes "only wealthy folks should vote" and describing COVID-19 as a "mass casualty event for Black Americans.""We're done with the chaos, we're done with the tweets, the anger, the hate, the failure, the irresponsibility," said Biden, whose campaign has focused on increasing turnout for Black voters, who could prove the difference in several battleground states.In the Bucks County-based 1st District in suburban Philadelphia, Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick is being challenged by Democrat Christina Finello. She maintains that Fitzpatrick hasn't stood up to President Donald Trump, while Fitzpatrick says he's independent of Trump.Finello was a top official in Bucks County's Division of Housing and Human Services before she ran for Congress.Fitzpatrick, a former FBI agent who succeeded his brother in the seat, is one of just three House Republicans in the entire country running for reelection in a district won by Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016's presidential contest.Fitzpatrick won 2018's election by 2.5 percentage points in 2018, when he was outspent nearly four-to-one by his wealthy Democratic rival and millions flowed in from outside groups.Fitzpatrick voted with every other Republican against a $2.2 trillion relief bill that passed the Democratic-controlled House on Oct. 1, and has stalled in the Republican-controlled Senate.A Biden backer, U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb, a Pittsburgh-area Democrat who has pushed back against the party's left wing on energy, recalled hearing concerns about Biden's position on fracking during events at union halls and elsewhere.But, Lamb said he is satisfied with Biden's position on fracking and his commitment to blue-collar labor union jobs after three decades of Democrats losing clout among working-class voters in western Pennsylvania."He's picking up ground," Lamb said. "We'll see how much he's picked up, but I'm definitely enthusiastic that he's out there fighting for it."Lamb is running against Sean Parnell, an Army veteran and Purple Heart recipient who served on the Afghan-Pakistan border. Parnell spoke at the Republican National Convention.In Pennsylvania's 10th District, Democrats have long been enthused about their recruit, state Auditor Eugene DePasquale. He's trying to unseat GOP Rep. Scott Perry, a member of the House Freedom Caucus.In a persistent gambit to win the battleground state of Pennsylvania, Trump has worked to peel off voters connected to its booming natural gas industry and accuse former Vice President Joe Biden of plotting to shut it down.Biden calls that attack a flat-out lie. It's not clear how many votes are being decided by Trump's fracking claims in a contest where the vast majority of voters had already made up their minds.The gas industry has flushed money into some local economies, but it has inspired a backlash in other communities, most notably in Philadelphia's suburbs, and, for many voters, it simply doesn't rank as deciding factor in the race.