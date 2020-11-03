2020 Georgia election results by county, GA electoral college votes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=7578661" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> When will we know who wins the 2020 election and becomes the next president? It could take days or weeks, depending on how quickly ballots are being counted in a few key battleground states, like Wisconsin and Pennsylvania.

ATLANTA, Georgia -- Population changes are driving politics in Georgia, the Peach state.Georgia, long a GOP stronghold, hasn't voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since the 1990s, but parts of the state are leaning Democratic. Trump easily won the state by 5 percentage points in 2016, but Biden maintains he has a shot and made campaign stops in Georgia during the final week of the campaign.The GOP grip on Georgia is loosening as the number of older, white, Republican-leaning voters die. They are being replaced by younger people - some having moved to fast-growing Atlanta from other states - who vote Democratic.As of Friday night, the Georgia Secretary of State's Office announced 3.87 million Georgians have already cast ballots in the election. That figure includes both early voting ballots, also known as advance in-person ballots, and absentee-by-mail ballots.By comparison, a total of 4.1 million Georgians cast ballots in the 2016 general election, when the presidency last appeared on ballots."We are going to shatter the 4.1 million number," Gunning said. "We might hit 4.5 million. It's possible we'll hit 5 million (ballots cast) ... We'll just have to wait and see."Gwinnett County officials have said there is a delay in getting absentee ballots processed and accepted into the system after they are received because of the volume of mail-in votes coming in. At point during early voting, the delay was about five days.A county report showed 53,319 of the 166,054 absentee ballots that had been issued in Gwinnett had not been returned and accepted into the state elections system as of end of Friday.Fair Fight founder Stacey Abrams, who was the Democratic Party's nominee for governor in 2018, said vigilance is needed to ensure all voters have a chance to cast their ballot and have their voices heard, but she also offered praise for Gwinnett County elections officials in terms of how she felt they handled early voting."I think Gwinnett has done a very solid job of responding to the volume of voters that we've had and I commend the good work that's being done," Abrams said. "But, we need to continue to keep our eyes peeled because as we head closer and closer to election day, Gwinnett will once again be a bellwether of what's going to happen in this state."Abrams encouraged voters to visit IWillVote.com to find out what information they need to know about voting.Several congressional districts across Georgia were seeing voting turnout, including early voters and absentee voters, for this election so far match or exceed total overall turnout for the 2016 election.At least five congressional districts in Georgia had matched their total 2016 turnout just during early voting, as of Thursday night, according to Gunning.One of those districts is the 10th Congressional District, which includes eastern Gwinnett, including Dacula.The 7th Congressional District, according to Gunning, was at 99% of its 2016 turnout as of Thursday.Gunning was speaking about the numbers before the final day of early voting ended on Friday, so those figures were not factored into his equation."Five of Georgia's 14 districts have now had as many votes cast as they did four years ago," Gunning said. "That's a lot. And we've got one, two, three, four, five more that will probably hit 100% or match that number by the time early voting ends (Friday night)."Gunning said another key aspect of the voter turnout seen far for the general election is the number of people casting ballots in 2020 who did not cast a ballot in 2016. That ratio equated to roughly one in four voters being people who did not vote four years ago, he said.These voters are younger and "a little bit more non-white," according to Gunning."Those are politically consequential patterns," Gunning said. "We know that age has been strongly related to party in that, and this goes back about 10 years now, older voters tend to more Republican voting and younger people tend to lean more Democratic."And, we know that race is also correlated with votes, especially in a state like Georgia. I can't tell you how these new voters are voting, but I can tell you is that based on their demographics, the Democratic Party will probably be more pleased about this than the Republican Party."Thirty-five U.S. Senate seats are on the ballot Tuesday, which will determine control of the legislative chamber for the next two years.But due to election law quirks in the states of Georgia and Louisiana, where a total of three seats are up for grabs, it is possible that the fate of the current 53-47 Republican majority will remain unknown for weeks to come.Both states require a Senate candidate to capture over 50 percent of the vote in order to win outright on Nov. 3. If not, the top two vote-getters move on to a runoff election, which Louisiana will hold Dec. 5 and Georgia has scheduled for Jan. 5.Louisiana is solidly Republican and Sen. Bill Cassidy is widely expected to win reelection, even if he's forced into a runoff by a field of 14 other contenders.But Georgia, where there are two competitive races, could ultimately determine which party is in the majority if Republicans do well in other Senate battlegrounds.In one of the Georgia races, Republican Sen. David Perdue is locked in a tight contest with Democrat Jon Ossoff. Libertarian Shane Hazel will also be on the ballot.The other is a special election that will decide who completes the remaining two years of retired Republican Sen. Johnny Isakson's term.Under Georgia law, there was no special election primary to winnow the field. Instead, a jumble of 21 candidates will appear on the ballot. They include Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, who was appointed to temporarily hold the seat until the election; GOP U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, a Trump ally; Democrat Raphael Warnock, a pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church, where Martin Luther King Jr. once preached; and Democrat Matt Lieberman, the son of former Sen. Joe Lieberman.The race will likely to go to a runoff unless Warnock, a leading contender in recent polls, garners just over 50 percent of the vote.Control of the Senate has wide-ranging implications for whoever is elected to the White House.If Democratic nominee Joe Biden wins, the outcome of Senate races will determine whether he is able to enact an ambitious liberal agenda - or face Republican gridlock. Democrats already control the House, which they are expected to keep.If Trump wins, he will look to the Senate to confirm key nominees, like federal judges, and serve as a bulwark against Democrats in the House.But who holds the presidency could also play a role in determining the Senate majority: In the case of a 50-50 split, the vice president can cast tie-breaking votes.A final debate between Republican Sen. David Perdue of Georgia and Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff has been canceled after Perdue dropped out, saying he would attend a campaign rally with President Donald Trump instead.The cancellation was announced Thursday night, a day after Perdue and Ossoff met for a bitter second debate in Savannah in which Ossoff slammed Perdue as a "crook" who downplayed the coronavirus pandemic. Perdue, who is seeking a second term, denied the accusation.Polls show a tight race between the two candidates heading into the final days of the campaign. The final debate had been scheduled for Sunday.Perdue's communications director John Burke said in a statement shared on Twitter that Perdue would instead join Trump at an expected rally."As lovely as another debate listening to Jon Ossoff lie to the people of Georgia sounds, Senator Perdue will not be participating in the WSB-TV debate but will instead join the 45th president, Donald J. Trump, for a huge Get-Out-The-Vote rally in Northwest Georgia," Burke said.Ossoff fired back in a statement, saying, "Senator Perdue's cowardly withdrawal from our final debate says it all: David Perdue feels entitled to his office, and he'll do anything to avoid accountability for his blatant corruption and his total failure during this unprecedented health crisis."In a debate on Wednesday, Perdue and Ossoff hammered each other with attacks that mirrored the ads from both sides that have blanketed television airwaves in recent months. Perdue repeatedly accused Ossoff of backing radical socialist policies, while Ossoff slammed Perdue's handling of the coronavirus pandemic and Republican efforts to overturn the Affordable Care Act."Well, perhaps Senator Perdue would have been able to respond properly to the COVID-19 pandemic if you hadn't been fending off multiple federal investigations for insider trading," Ossoff said in a clip from the debate that has since been widely shared on social media. "It's not just that you're a crook, senator, it's that you're attacking the health of the people you represent."Perdue was among a group of senators whose stock trades came under scrutiny. Perdue denied any wrongdoing, saying the trades were handled by outside advisers and that he was cleared by a Senate Ethics Committee investigation."This stock trade nonsense; he keeps hammering that even though he knows - it's in the public record - that that's been totally refuted," Perdue said. He later added: "The thing I'm most upset about, though, is that he'll say and do anything to my friends in Georgia to mislead them about how radical and socialist (his) agenda really is."Another debate scheduled for Sunday - in Georgia's other Senate race between Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler, GOP Rep. Doug Collins and Democrat Raphael Warnock - was also canceled after Loeffler and Warnock declined to participate.