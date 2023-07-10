SJ soccer fans send off U.S. Women's National Team to 2023 FIFA World Cup

The USWNT soaked up every bit of sunshine and warm weather before heading off to winter time Down Under for the 2023 FIFA World Cup.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- The best of the United States have spent all week in the Bay Area preparing for one final match before it's off to the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup.

It culminated today in a friendly match against Wales as the crowds in San Jose cheered on the U.S. Women's National Team.

PayPal Park was packed with the proud supporters of the red, white and blue to see Team USA live for their send-off match against Wales.

"Yeah, this crowd is awesome," USWNT Captain Alex Morgan said. "I always love coming to the Bay and they sent us off in good fashion. So, I'm really happy to have our last stop be here before New Zealand."

Supporters from far and wide flocked to the South Bay for this friendly match.

"From the East Coast, made the trip out to San Jose for the first time just to follow this team. I love this team," said fan Melissa Pongnon.

"One of the greatest environments, one of the greatest stadiums we've ever been in," said fan Adam Vonnahme.

"I usually don't get opportunities to do this, and it's going to be a really fun match," said Natalie Bode.

Everyone showed off their USA best while cheering on the best of the USA.

It's considered an honor and a privilege to be part of the national team and this roster is loaded with Bay Area ties -- like Julie Ertz, Alex Morgan, Andi Sullivan and San Jose's own, Naomi Girma.

"I think it's great that we can come here and showcase the talent that's been in these local areas," said fan Lauren Parker said. "It is the best place for soccer."

On this day, it was Southern California star Trinity Rodman who sent the fans home happy with two goals in a 2-0 victory.

Past USA World Cup trophies were on display for all to see and everyone hopes this send-off match is the boost the team needs to make it a 3-peat in the world's biggest tournament.

"Now that we've actually played a game while we've been at camp is really good," Rodman said.

"We just need to continue on with this energy and this momentum," USWNT forward Sophia Smith said.

"Whether you're watching at home, your favorite bar or coming over to New Zealand or Australia, we can't wait to hear you cheer us on all tournament," Morgan said to the crowd. "LFG USA!"

