24,000 baby sleepers sold at Target, Kmart recalled over fears children could suffocate

Nearly 24,000 baby sleepers have been recalled over fears that infants could roll over and suffocate themselves.

The recall comes months after Fisher-Price recalled 4.7 million infant sleepers over the same concern.

No injuries have been reported. However, similar style sleepers have been linked to deaths after infants rolled over onto their backs while unrestrained.

The products impacted are the Dorel Juvenile Group's Disney Baby Doze and Dream Bassinet and Eddie Bauer Slumber and Soothe Rock Bassinet.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said parents should stop using the products and call the company at (877) 657-9546 for a refund.

Both were sold for $60 at Target, Kmart and other stores nationwide from November 2014 to February 2017.

The AP contributed to this post.

Disney is the parent company of this station.
