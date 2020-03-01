Official ABC7 Contest and Promotions Rules

Here are the official rules for all current ABC7 contests and promotions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
abc7 contests and promotions
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Here are the Bay Area counties requiring residents to wear face masks
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Coronavirus: How close was California to becoming a New York-level crisis?
80 times more people may have been infected by COVID-19, Stanford study finds
E-40 urges people to stay inside on 4/20 to prevent spread of COVID-19
East Bay focuses on contact tracing for COVID-19 patients
DHS warns grocery stores, gas stations, COVID-19 testing sites of potential terror threats
Show More
Domestic violence calls rise during COVID-19 pandemic in Santa Clara Co.
Coronavirus: Updated number of COVID-19 cases, deaths in Bay Area
Coronavirus response: Bob Iger named to job recovery task force
South Bay chef bakes Filipino breads for front-line workers
Murals pop-up on closed storefronts in effort to beautify iconic Bay Area streets
More TOP STORIES News