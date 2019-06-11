earthquake

4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. -- A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck rural unincorporated Sonoma County early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological
Survey.

The quake struck at 12:46 a.m. near Cobb Mountain, approximately 5.4 miles west of Cobb, 14.2 miles north of Healdsburg, 14.5 miles southwest of Clearlake and 18.4 miles north of Windsor.

There are no reports of injuries or damage.

A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck in the same area on April 15.

See more stories, videos, and safety tips about earthquakes.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
windsorearthquakeusgssonoma county
Copyright 2019 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.
EARTHQUAKE
4.7-magnitude quake strikes in SoCal
How to keep your cat safe during a disaster or emergency
Satellite images show dramatic view of Ridgecrest earthquake
Prepare NorCal: Emergency Resources
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Boy starts lemonade stand to take mom on date after dad's death
More TOP STORIES News