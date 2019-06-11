4.1 magnitude earthquake shakes Sonoma County

SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. -- A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck rural unincorporated Sonoma County early Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological
Survey.
The quake struck at 12:46 a.m. near Cobb Mountain, approximately 5.4 miles west of Cobb, 14.2 miles north of Healdsburg, 14.5 miles southwest of Clearlake and 18.4 miles north of Windsor.
There are no reports of injuries or damage.
A 4.1 magnitude earthquake struck in the same area on April 15.
