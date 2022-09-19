Food for the Faithful highlighted by hometown meals on 2022 Levi's Stadium menu

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- As 49ers fans returned to Levi's Stadium this weekend for their home opener against the Seahawks, it wasn't the only for the debut of Trey Lance in front of the Faithful, but the debut of the 2022 stadium food menu.

On the field, the 49ers are working on getting back to their winning ways, with a minor speedbump today due to Lance's season-ending ankle injury.

RELATED: 49ers QB Trey Lance out for season with broken ankle; Jimmy G could have more substantial role

Off the field, highlighted by new tastes, the team's chefs believe they have already cooked up a victory.

When the Faithful take their seats at Levi's Stadium this season, the team says fans will be in for quite a treat with the all-new menu.

"What happens on the field, we can't control it," Levi's Stadium Executive Chef Jon Severson said. "But we can certainly put a lot of energy, time and planning into what we do from a food and beverage standpoint in the stadium. We always want to kind of one-up ourselves every year. We like to push ourselves. We want to create new partnerships. We want to come up with creative new ways to serve food and certainly have a great variety."

This season's spread has everything from crazy good donuts, to fine dining, walking tacos and big-mouth burgers.

Across the concourse, in their premium seats and even season ticket specials, means there is plenty of good food for the Faithful.

"A normal stadium burger is not going to give you the signature Burgess Brothers BBQ sauce at all whatsoever," Burgess Brothers Chef Michauxnee Olier said. "I think football fans will enjoy this particular menu. It's no fuss, no muss, straight to the point, in your face goodness."

NorCal based Burgess Brothers is just one of the stadium partners with local flair.

Fans can also enjoy a 49ers Psycho Donut from the Campbell-based company or a Super Duper Burger born in San Francisco.

It is a taste of home while fans cheer on the home team.

"Being from the Bay Area, you're proud to be from the Bay Area," said Super Duper Burgers Los Gatos General Manager Patrizia Miner. "I know I'm born and raised, so to work for a company like this that was essentially born here and raised here is an amazing feeling. I'm a huge Niners fan, so just to be apart of it is great."

It seems safe to say the Faithful are going to enjoy what's on and off the field this year.

If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live