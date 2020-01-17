Kittle returns to practice, 49ers enjoy rainy day

Locked in for NFC Championship Week 💪 #BeLegendary https://t.co/hyidVxefMM for more 📸. pic.twitter.com/YlC0QIyuAR — San Francisco 49ers (@49ers) January 16, 2020

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KGO) -- The 49ers went to work in the rain on Thursday and that included all-pro tight end George Kittle who missed Wednesday's practice with ankle soreness."I feel fabulous. Thanks for asking. I feel fabulous. Thanks for asking," Kittle said.Despite the rain, George Kittle had a sunny disposition on Thursday."Definitely don't expect that in California. It was cold and rainy, but it was fun. We made the most of it, and we had an official practice. We did what we needed to do. We got our reps in and ultimately had a good practice," added Kittle.Rookie wide receiver Deebo Samuel emphasized Kittle's impact on the field."Every day that I get to see George going out there it's like a mentality he brings to the offense. It's just the energy he brings, like on Sundays, Thursdays, Saturdays. Whatever day we play, you can tell his mindset once he gets the ball and his mindset on the field," said Samuel.Judging by the moves we were able to see at practice, the 49ers were dancing in the rain and keep things light and loose ahead of the biggest game of the year to date."We all can dance pretty good. I have to give it to myself, of course. I have the most rhythm most moves. Deebo is nice, Deebo, Emmanuel, we all up there. We miss Marquise, he has some moves too," said wide receiver Kendrick Bourne.On the doorstep of the Super Bowl, the 49ers chemistry has paid dividends on the field."I've been on some pretty tight teams, but this is right up there with them. This is a family atmosphere, and guys care about one another. Guys go out there and fight for one another. Guys care about each other on and off the field, so that is really cool, and it's really special to be a part of," said cornerback Richard Sherman.The fact that the 49ers won the regular season meeting sets up Sunday's game at Levi's. The weather calls for dry conditions in Santa Clara and just for reference the weather in Green Bay on Sunday a high of 22 degrees and a low of 4 degrees.