4 injured in shooting on I-580 in Oakland, eastbound lanes shut down, CHP says

The Oakland Police Department is assisting CHP with a shooting that occurred on E/B 580 Freeway in the area of 106 Ave. At this time 4 victims have been reported injured. Traffic Stopped, please use alternate routes. — Oakland Police Dept. (@oaklandpoliceca) July 1, 2020

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=6289846" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting along Interstate 580 that has left several people injured.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- The California Highway Patrol is investigating a shooting along Interstate 580 in Oakland that has left several people injured.It happened on Hwy 580 at 106 Avenue Wednesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m.Oakland police say four occupants in a black Infiniti M35 were injured when the vehicle they were traveling in was shot at.The occupants were transported to local hospitals for medical treatment. Two of the occupants sustained minor injuries and the other two sustained major injuries, the CHP said in a release. All remain in stable condition.SKY7 was above the scene when two people were loaded into ambulances.ABC7 News spoke by phone with a woman who says two victims of this shooting, who were bleeding and running from the freeway, ran up to her van and begged her for help."It really took me back to when George Floyd said I can't breathe, to listen to that and hear, 'I'm bleeding out, I'm bleeding out.' I knew that these young men needed help," said Leisa Baker.That Good Samaritan says she used towels to try to stop the bleeding of one of the victims.She says the two victims told her another man and a woman in the car with them were also shot.The eastbound traffic was shut down for several hours and cars were being diverted off the interstate at Golf Links Road.Officials say there is currently no suspect information or suspect vehicle information at this time.If you or anyone you know have any information that might be helpful, please call the CHP Investigative Tipline at 707-917-4491.