Authorities investigating possible freeway shooting on I-580 in San Leandro

According to CHP, the incident occurred in the eastbound lanes of the freeway near 150th Avenue.
SKY7 was over the scene as CHP cruisers drove slowly down the freeway as officers appeared to be looking for evidence.
The CHP tells us someone called to report there may have been a shooting and one car may have been hit, but police have not confirmed that report.
VIDEO: Bay Area couple opens up about surviving I-580 shooting as bullet 'went right past' their faces
On Wednesday, we reported on a freeway shooting that happen last month at the same location. Dashcam video captured the moment a bullet came through the windshield of a couple's car just missing their heads.
The couple in the car shared the video to help others understand how terrifying freeway shootings are. They are physically unharmed but still shaken.