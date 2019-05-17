SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- ABC7 News is committed to building a Better Bay Area.
As we focus on the issues of personal safety and crime prevention, we want to help consumers learn how to protect themselves and their property.
This time, we're answering your questions on security cameras. Specifically, which cameras are recommended -- especially if you're a renter... or a pet owner!
For more tips on how to keep safe, follow this link.
Take a look at more stories and videos by Michael Finney and 7 On Your Side.
7 on Your Side's Safety Q&A: Your security camera questions!
7 ON YOUR SIDE
FINNEY'S FRIDAY FREE STUFF: Tickets to Lil Duval at the Paramount, tickets to The Flyer - San Francisco
CONSUMER CATCH-UP: IRS warns Bitcoin users to pay their taxes, Regal Cinemas offers 'unlimited' movie program, and more
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More