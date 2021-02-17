Here's what it's like getting a vaccine at the Oakland Coliseum's new vaccination supersite

The federal government funneled $834 million into California to pull this off, doling out Pfizer vaccines 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. 7 days a week from now until mid-April using 100 vaccinators provided by the U.S. Health and Human Services. The U.S. Forest Service is in command along with state officials and local law enforcement.
RELATED: COVID-19 mass vaccination site opens at Oakland Coliseum
Tammy Littrell, the acting FEMA regional administrator, said, "Our ultimate goal is to vaccinate up to 6,000 per day. That's the goal or striving to meet."
And they expect to hit that mark by the end of this week.
On this first day, they were only processing a couple of thousand and working out the kinks.
There was a traffic back up off of 66th Ave., that's the choke point but once inside things move quickly.
WATCH: How to make COVID-19 vaccination appointment at new Oakland Coliseum site
Expect to be patient as they streamline the system. Maybe a 15-minute wait to get a vaccine then you wait for an observation period. Then you're good to go.
"We want to avoid people just spontaneously showing up," said Tina Curry with California OES.
The portal for an appointment is online at myturn.ca.gov.
"Keep an eye out for slots. They will continue to be open over the coming weeks and that's going to help us use every dose," said Curry.
VIDEO: Frustrated Kaiser members look outside provider for COVID-19 vaccines
They're still working on protocol if people just show up in the hopes of getting a leftover dose.
"We would encourage them to go through our walk-through process or to schedule an appointment and come back at a later date," said Littrell.
With BART nearby, there are drive-through and walk-up stations.
They're recalibrating every afternoon and only pulling out the vials needed for appointments. That's why it's also important for anyone who makes an appointment to also cancel an appointment if they don't intend to show up.
If you have a question or comment about the COVID-19 vaccine, submit via the form below or here. Get the latest news, information and videos about the novel coronavirus pandemic here
RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:
- From COVID-19 to Black Lives Matter, these 13 people defined the Bay Area in 2020
- Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
- CALCULATOR: Find out how many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you
- VIDEO: When will I get the COVID-19 vaccine? We explain who goes 1st
- COVID-19 risk calculator: The safest and most dangerous things to do this holiday season
- Want to get a COVID-19 test in time for the holidays? Here's what you need to know
- Updated number of COVID-19 deaths, cases in Bay Area
- Map shows everywhere you can get a COVID-19 test in the Bay Area
- COVID-19 Diaries: Personal stories of Bay Area residents during pandemic
- California EDD: The most commonly asked questions we get about unemployment and PUA
- Health experts urge flu shots in effort to avoid 'twindemic'
- How to tell the difference between seasonal allergies and coronavirus symptoms
- Here's which mask is better to protect from COVID-19
- First COVID-19 vaccine volunteers in US describe experience as Bay Area launches vaccine trials
- Coronavirus origin: Where did COVID-19 come from?
- What is a COVID-19 genetic, antigen and antibody test?
- What will it take to get a COVID-19 vaccine and how will it be made?
- What does COVID-19 do to your body and why does it spread so easily?
- Here's how shelter in place, stay at home orders can slow spread of COVID-19
- Coronavirus Timeline: Tracking major moments of COVID-19 pandemic in San Francisco Bay Area
- Coronavirus Doctor's Note: Dr. Alok Patel gives his insight into COVID-19 pandemic