Society

California lawmakers pass bill to stop racist 911 calls

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KGO) -- California lawmakers have passed a bill to prevent racially-motivated 911 calls.

The bill would make calling 911 to harass or violate the rights of a person based on their race, religion or gender a hate crime. Under the new bill, such calls could result in jail time and fines. There have been many instances in recent years where people wrongfully called police on Black people.

It's illegal to make a false police report, but the law does not currently address discrimination.

The bill already passed in both the Senate and Assembly. Gov. Gavin Newsom will now review it.

FULL VIDEO: SF Man says white couple called police for stenciling 'Black Lives Matter' on his property

EMBED More News Videos

James Juanillo, who identifies as a person of color, posted a video to Twitter Friday showing his encounter with a white couple who called the police after they saw him stenciling "black lives matter" onto his own property.



EMBED More News Videos

The Manhattan District Attorney's office announced charges Monday against Amy Cooper, the white dog walker who was caught-on-tape threatening to call police on a Black bird watcher in Central Park.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societyblack lives matter911 callracismcalifornia
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Newsom signs extension of eviction relief bill
Map: CA counties that can, can't reopen under new rules
Firefighter dies battling August Complex fires in NorCal
MAP: Everything that's open, forced to close in Bay Area
Bay Area doctor saves kids, serves on front line of CA wildfires
Track wildfires across CA with this interactive map
LIVE: Track Bay Area air quality levels impacted by smoke
Show More
Coronavirus updates: Personal services reopen outdoors in SF
Wildfire updates: FEMA offers financial assistance for wildfire victims
AccuWeather Forecast: Record 15th consecutive Spare the Air today
Man shot, killed in South LA encounter with deputies
Rush is on to restore miles of pipeline destroyed in wildfire
More TOP STORIES News