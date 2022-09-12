SF rugby team, friends raise toast to honor Bay Area 9/11 hero Mark Bingham

It has been 21 years since the September 11 attacks, and rugby teammates of 9/11 hero Mark Bingham continued a tradition of honoring him.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- "Let's raise a toast to the myth, the man, the legend Mark Bingham."

It has been 21 years since the September 11 attacks, and rugby teammates of a 9/11 hero continued a tradition of honoring Bay Area native Mark Bingham by raising a toast to him.

Bingham was a division one rugby player at UC Berkeley and one of the passengers who fought the hijackers of Flight 93.

"We heard about the plane going down and we were just devastated. I think we all sort of had the feeling that if he could have done anything he would have - he was that kind of person. And I remember that night going and kind of saying goodbye," said Cameron Geddes, a teammate of Bingham and founder of the San Francisco Fog Rugby Football Club.

"He had a favorite quote from Shakespeare, 'With you, be luck with you, we band of brothers,"'' he said.

"What Mark did was such a heroic act and even the rugby community is being celebrated - as not just a person who did it but who was a gay rugby player." said Dany Samreth, a coach at the San Francisco Fog Rugby Football Club.

"When we started, there were only four gay-inclusive rugby teams around the world and his act of bravery was basically a call to revolution - because there's now a 100+ teams that are gay-inclusive," he said.

"This is the reason we came today - to celebrate him - even though we've never met him before...to know that this guy helped in such a big way - it makes me so proud to be here," said rugby player Javier Olguin.

"I cried all that day, I don't know. I don't it's just painful, I'm sorry," said John Silverman, a San Francisco resident.

The pain still fresh --- and the memory of Bingham living on.

"He's a hero in the neighborhood. I mean, whether I knew him or not, he was heroic and well-liked around here," he said.

