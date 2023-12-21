Oscars shortlists in 10 award categories announced

Shortlists in 10 categories for the Oscars have been announced by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.
The categories include the following: Documentary Feature Film, Documentary Short Film, International Feature Film, Makeup and Hairstyling, Music (Original Score), Music (Original Song), Animated Short Film, Live Action Short Film, Sound and Visual Effects.
Nominations voting begins on Thursday, Jan. 11 and concludes on Tuesday, Jan. 16.
Nominations will be announced on Jan. 23 and the the 96th Academy Awards will air live on ABC on March 10 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
Here's a look at the shortlists:
DOCUMENTARY FEATURE FILM
Fifteen films, out of 167 eligible films, will advance in the Documentary Feature Film category for the 96th Academy Awards.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
DOCUMENTARY SHORT FILM
Fifteen films, out of 114 qualified films, will advance in the Documentary Short Film category for the 96th Academy Awards.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
INTERNATIONAL FEATURE FILM
Fifteen films will advance to the next round of voting in the International Feature Film category for the 96th Academy Awards. Films from 88 countries and regions were eligible in the category.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by country, are:
MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING
Ten films will advance in the Makeup and Hairstyling category for the 96th Academy Awards.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SCORE)
Fifteen scores, out of 148 eligible scores, will advance in the Original Score category for the 96th Academy Awards.
The scores, listed in alphabetical order by film title, are:
MUSIC (ORIGINAL SONG)
Fifteen songs, out of 94 eligible songs, will advance in the Original Song category for the 96th Academy Awards.
The original songs, along with the motion picture in which each song is featured, are listed below in alphabetical order by film title:
ANIMATED SHORT FILM
Fifteen films, out of 93 films that qualified, will advance in the Animated Short Film category for the 96th Academy Awards.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
LIVE ACTION SHORT FILM
Fifteen films, out of 187 films that qualified, will advance in the Live Action Short Film category for the 96th Academy Awards.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
SOUND
Ten films will advance in the Sound category for the 96th Academy Awards.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
VISUAL EFFECTS
Ten films remain in the running in the Visual Effects category for the 96th Academy Awards.
The films, listed in alphabetical order by title, are:
"The Creator"
"Godzilla Minus One"
"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3"
"Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny"
"Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One"
"Napoleon"
"Poor Things"
"Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire"
"Society of the Snow"
"Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse"
