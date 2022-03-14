entertainment

Hit workplace comedy 'Abbott Elementary' renewed for second season

New episodes return on Tuesday, March 22 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC.
EMBED <>More Videos

Abbott Elementary prepares for debut on 6abc with nods to West Philly

PHILADELPHIA -- Quinta Brunson's hit workplace comedy "Abbott Elementary" has officially been renewed for a second season on ABC.

Principal Ava Coleman made the announcement on social media Monday.



"Abbott Elementary" follows a group of dedicated, passionate teachers - and a slightly tone-deaf principal - as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.

But while the show is comical, it also teaches some tough lessons about the state of education.

Brunson, a West Philadelphia native, said she named the fictitious Philadelphia school (and the show) after her 6th-grade teacher, Ms. Joyce Abbott.

The hilarious mockumentary became ABC's first comedy to quadruple its ratings since its premiere. It's this season's No. 1 new comedy in adults 18-49, in a tie with "Ghost" on CBS.

New episodes return on Tuesday, March 22 at 9 p.m. EST on ABC. You can also stream the episodes on Hulu.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiaphiladelphia school districtentertainmentcomedyabcotrc
Copyright © 2022 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ENTERTAINMENT
SF St. Patrick's Day Parade returns after 2-year pandemic pause
Charles Entenmann, who helped expand family's NY bakery, dies at 92
Breaking new ground with this Oscar-nominated documentary short
It's been a big year so far for 'West Side Story' star Ariana DeBose
TOP STORIES
EXCLUSIVE: Man flung onto street trying to stop car burglary in SF
ABC7's new 24/7 live stream offers local news, weather
USF baseball coach fired after lawsuit alleges sexual misconduct
Many CA students allowed to go maskless starting today
LIVE: Track rain in Bay Area with Live Doppler 7
EXCLUSIVE: Ukrainian man says Russian missiles nearly missed NATO base
SF mayor reveals new plans to welcome workers back
Show More
Advocates say new recycling program favors grocers, not consumers
LIST: Pi Day discounts and events in Bay Area
CA woman loses over $18K via 'Zelle' after scammers pretend to be bank
Russia-Ukraine: Spain asks China to use influence to end war
Russia keeps up attacks in Ukraine as talks end without breakthrough
More TOP STORIES News