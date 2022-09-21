Ahead of 'Abbott Elementary' season 2 premiere, ABC7 News visits San Mateo school with same name

Season two of the hit sitcom "Abbott Elementary" premieres tonight on ABC7. We visited Abbott Middle School in San Mateo to talk about school funding.

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KGO) -- ABC7 News is excited for the season two premiere of "Abbott Elementary" on ABC7 Wednesday at 9 p.m.

Meteorologist Drew Tuma visited Abbott Middle School in San Mateo Wednesday to celebrate the hit show with the peninsula school bearing the same name.

At the heart of the sitcom are the teachers and their big hearts, and they're just doing their best to make the best impression they can on the students.

Journalism teacher Dawnettte Brenner can relate to the fictional Abbott school set in Philadelphia.

"The best thing about my job is the kids. I love them. My heart goes out to them. They're brilliant, creative, imaginative. The hardest part is funding," Brenner said.

Brenner says her journalism class could use two GoPro cameras to help the students learn how to create and then edit school news.

Eighth-grader Divine Onyerika is one of those editors.

"I'm editing in our broadcast called Falcon News. And I have my partner, we both edit the videos, crop things out, put the background. It's a pretty fun experience," he said.

