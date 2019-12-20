ABC News to premiere 2-hour special, 8-episode podcast on Jeffrey Epstein

NEW YORK -- ABC News will air a two-hour special and debut an eight-part podcast centered around multimillionaire and alleged pedophile Jeffrey Epstein and his accusers, the network announced Friday.

"Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein," which airs and debuts Jan.9, features emotional accounts from the women who say they were sexually attacked by Epstein as minors and reveals where they are today. It also includes a 2003 interview in which Epstein discusses his life, deposition tapes of Epstein and his alleged co-conspirators, and police interviews with the young girls.

Details surrounding the 66-year-old financier's life are uncovered, from his high-profile connections and money-making strategies to the sex trafficking charges he faced before his August 2019 death in a Manhattan jail cell.

The podcast, hosted by ABC News' Mark Remillard, is available for free on Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, Spotify, and other podcasting apps. After Jan. 9, new episodes premiere every Thursday.

Watch "Truth and Lies: Jeffrey Epstein" Thursday, January 9, at 9 p.m. ET/PT | 8 p.m. CT on ABC. The podcast debuts the same day.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new yorknew york cityabc newsu.s. & worldpodcastjeffrey epstein
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Pacifica police sorting through details of mysterious call
Baby, body found in Texas believed to be missing mom, daughter
Breast enhancement surgery leaves teen with severe brain damage
Carnival cruise ships violently collide while docking; 6 injured
Biochemist Camille Schrier is crowned Miss America
Crane crash causes gridlock on Hwy 237 in San Jose
Don't get tricked with fake delivery confirmations
Show More
WATCH IN 60: Holiday travel, PG&E rate hike, Bay Wheels e-bikes return to SF
Cashback websites: Can you really get paid to shop?
What we know about Austin mom and her baby
Student dies at San Rafael elementary school
AccuWeather forecast: Weekend rain
More TOP STORIES News