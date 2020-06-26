Grads On 7

#GradsOn7: ABC7 honors seniors at Ross's The Branson School, San Ramon's Dougherty Valley High, Crockett's John Swett High, Alameda Science and Tech Institute

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Thousands of high school seniors in the San Francisco Bay Area will graduate this year without the pomp and circumstance of traditional graduation ceremonies due to the novel coronavirus pandemic. During these extraordinary times, ABC7 wants to honor the Class of 2020 and celebrate their accomplishments.

#GRADSON7: Here's how you can submit photos, be featured

With #GradsOn7, ABC7 is committed to saluting as many Bay Area high school seniors as possible by showcasing their pictures on our broadcast and digital platforms starting in May and running through the graduation season.

This week, we are honoring students from The Branson School, Dougherty Valley High School, John Swett High School and Alameda Science and Tech Institute. Congratulations to the Class of 2020!

Take a look at all the submissions to our #GradsOn7 Student Spotlight project here.
