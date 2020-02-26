Get help with elder abuse issues

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- If you or a loved one need help with issues like elder abuse, exploitation, neglect or mistreatment, here are some organizations that offer help and hope.
SF Human Services Agency: Adult Protective Services (APS)
(415) 355-6700 (24 hours)
(800) 814-0009 (24 hours)
24-hour hotline to report adult abuse and suspicious abusive activity in San Francisco. Calls can be confidential or anonymous. The hotline is staffed with social workers to assess the situation and take the next steps necessary to assist the victim.
Alameda County Social Services Elder Abuse Hotline
(510) 577-3500
1-866-CALL-APS
1-866-225-5277
24-hour elder abuse hotline, assistance with physical abuse and financial abuse.
Santa Clara County Adults Protective Services
(408) 975-4900
Report acts of elder abuse in Santa Clara County to gain help and resources.
Adult Protective Services (APS): Non-Urgent
Non-urgent reports of suspected dependent adult/elder abuse and neglect can be filed here.
Aging and Disability Resource Center (ARDC) of San Francisco
(415)-750-4111
(650)-424-1411
A resource center with 14 locations in San Francisco, accommodating various languages, with services and information to elders on their rights legally, financially, medically and more.
On Lok:
(415) 292-8888
(414) 292-9989 (For Hearing Impaired)
A nonprofit designed to increase the quality of life and quality of care for older adults and their families.
National Adult Protective Services and Elder Abuse Hotline
(800) 222-8000
VictimConnect
1-855-4-VICTIM
Information center on what to do when you suspect elder abuse or neglect is taking place.
California Department of Aging
Learn warning signs that an older adult might be experiencing, or at increased risk of experiencing abuse.
If abuse occurred in nursing home, rehab center, care facility or adult day program, contact Long-Term Care Ombudsman CRISIS-line: 1-800-231-4024
California Department of Justice:
Citizen's Guide to Preventing Elder Abuse
What is Elder Abuse? Elder and Dependent Adult Abuse Awareness
One sheet on what is elder abuse here.
Wise & Healthy Aging
Learn how to protect yourselves from becoming victims of financial, physical or emotional abuse.
California Advocates for Nursing Home Reform
Fact sheets in English, Spanish and Chinese on a range of topics important to long-term care consumers.
(800) 474-1116
(415) 974-5171
Institute on Aging
Dedicated to preserving the dignity, independence and well-being of aging adults and people living with disabilities.
(415) 750-4111
