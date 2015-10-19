ABC7 Listens Meetings

Do you wish you could tell the media what's on your mind? Now you can, because ABC7 is listening.

Top executives from Northern California's leading news station want to hear from you.

ABC7 invites your community organization to join us in hosting the next ABC7 Listens Town Hall meeting. Our goal is to hear from you about local issues and stories that affect you and your community. We'll also have information on how to access the TV station for news stories and promote non-profit events.

To host the next ABC7 Listens meeting, please email the ABC7 Public Affairs Department at mimi.kwan@abc.com.

You can also send us news tips 24 hours a day, seven days a week by e-mail or by calling (877) 222-7777.